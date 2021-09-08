Orro Announces Control4 Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orro , creators of the professional-grade top-of-the-line Orro Smart Living System, today announced their first professional-focused integration enabling Orro lighting to be used within a Control4 system. Available through a driver commissioned by Orro and developed by Chowmain Software & Apps, the new integration marks the first completely programmable digital keypad switch for Control4, and enables Orro's touch screen to extend Control4 scenes and macro capabilities to any room. In addition, through Orro's native Alexa integration , Control4 owners can enjoy seamless Alexa voice assistant installations – without additional hardware.

In addition to lighting and Control4 scene extension, Orro's new integration allows dealers and installers to easily add additional device and system-specific controls to any room – all accessible through Orro's sleek touch screen interface.

"Control4 is one of the control system brands of choice for professional installers, and we are very excited to offer integration with our Orro smart living system," said Patrick "PG" Gall, head of channel development, Orro. "This new integration gives professionals the flexibility to create even better customer experiences while giving them the opportunity to introduce human-centric lighting to their customers."

Orro's Smart Living systems and products are specifically designed for use by professional installers, providing an industry-leading unified and powerful solution that meets the demand for advanced smart home systems at a mainstream price. The easy-to-install system, which replaces a standard light switch, unifies a smart home, automatically implementing perfect lighting, with recallable lighting scenes, room-to-room intercom and more. By unifying smart living experiences around a home's lighting control system, Orro provides professionals with a single smart home solution, accessible via touch or voice – without having to install and configure additional hardware.

To learn more about Orro features and solutions for professional home builders, electricians and installers, please visit: https://GetOrro.com/pro

Orro Smart Living System, features and functionality:

Install in place of any standard light switch

Designed for professional builders and installers

Control via Orro's integrated touchscreen, voice – or the Orro app

Vibrant color display with intuitive smartphone-like swipe and touch interaction

Integrated motion, sound and light sensors enable advanced automation and security

Works with existing light bulbs – make any light smart

"Works with Sonos" Certification

Nest Integration

Alexa Built-in Integration

Energy saving Eco Mode

Wellness functionality provides optimal light levels throughout the day

Control and access thermostats, door locks, doorbells, speakers and more

Modular and expandable

Upgradable to meet evolving standards and provide new functionality

All-encompassing unified smart home control

Easy Commissioning – setup the Orro system directly from a mobile phone

About Orro

Built to Meet the Rigors and Requirements of Professional Home Builders, Electricians and Installers, the Orro Smart Living System upgrades homes with a simple-to-use, unified smart home system providing Top-of-the-Line quality and features homeowners demand. With Orro, users get automated smart lighting, smart home controls, wellness-focused lighting schedules, home monitoring, and energy-saving features that seamlessly integrate with core smart and automation systems – creating a home that works for you. For more information, visit Orro on the web at: www.GetOrro.com

