Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Attorneys Among Lawdragon's 500 Leading Family Lawyers

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The boutique Family Law firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson is pleased to announce that 10 attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the 2020 Lawdragon guide: 500 Leading Family Lawyers in America.

ONDA partners Richard Orsinger, Keith Nelson, Scott Downing, Jeff Anderson, Will Reppeto III, Brad LaMorgese, Amber Alwais, Paula Bennett, Lon Loveless and Holly Rampy Baird are among the attorneys featured in this year's listing, which contains the best Family Law attorneys for divorce, separation, asset division and custody issues.

"Our firm works hard to develop the best solutions for our clients and give them the outcome they deserve when Family Law matters are concerned," said partner Brad LaMorgese. "We are grateful that our commitment to clients is also recognized by our peers in the legal industry."

The guide is compiled by Lawdragon's editorial team after reviewing submissions, conducting independent research and vetting nominees through a board of peers. The Family 500 Lawyers is the first guide of its kind and includes representation from every state.

The Lawdragon honor is only the latest national recognition for the firm, which was recently included in the prestigious US News – Best Lawyers Best Law Firms list with a Tier 1 ranking, as well as the Best Lawyers in America legal guide.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is a nationally recognized firm with more Top 100 Super Lawyers in Texas than any other law firm in the state. With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists. To learn more about Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, visit http://www.ondafamilylaw.com .

