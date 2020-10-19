Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Earns Most 'Top 100' Texas Attorneys for Third Consecutive Year

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique Family Law firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson solidified its reputation as one of the best law firms in the state with six partners earning selection among the Top 100 attorneys in Texas in the 2020 Texas Super Lawyers' listing. For the third year in a row, the firm holds the title of having more Top 100 attorneys than any other law firm in the state.

Name partners Richard Orsinger, Keith Nelson, Scott Downing, Jeff Anderson, Brad LaMorgese and Lon Loveless were selected for the exclusive Top 100 rankings. In addition, Messrs. Nelson, Downing, Anderson, LaMorgese and Loveless received honors among the Top 100 Dallas-Fort Worth attorneys, while San Antonio-based Mr. Orsinger was recognized among the Top 50 attorneys in Central/West Texas.

The prestigious legal guide also recognized firm attorneys William Reppeto, Amber Liddell Alwais, Paula Bennett, Paul Hewett, Holly Rampy Baird, James Loveless and Ryan Kirkham, bringing the total number of firm attorneys recognized this year to 13.

"Our goal is to provide the best solutions for the individuals we represent," said firm partner Brad LaMorgese. "We are dedicated to helping clients navigate what is one of the most difficult challenges they will face in their lives. When peers recognize this commitment, it makes it even more rewarding."

Texas Super Lawyers honors are compiled through peer nominations, evaluations and independent editorial research. No more than five percent of the more than 100,000 attorneys practicing in Texas are chosen each year, with the Top 100 honorees representing the elite of that group. The full 2020 listing appears in the November editions of Texas Monthly and Texas Super Lawyers magazine and is available online at http://www.superlawyers.com.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is a nationally recognized Family Law firm with more Top 100 Super Lawyers in Texas in 2020 than any other law firm in the state.

With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists

