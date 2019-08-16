Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Honored in 2020 Best Lawyers Guide

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirteen lawyers with Texas-based Family Law firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, earned selection to the 2020 edition of Best Lawyers in America, the nation's oldest peer-review guide to the legal profession.

Name partners Richard R. Orsinger, Keith M. Nelson, R. Scott Downing and Jeff O. Anderson were recognized for their work in Family Law. Mr. Orsinger also earned honors for his Appellate work. Mr. Anderson earned additional recognition for his Family Law Arbitration practice.

Also earning Family Law recognition are partners William M. Reppeto III, Brad M. LaMorgese, Amber Liddell Alwais, Paula A. Bennett, Lon M. Loveless, Paul Hewett, Chris Oldner, Holly Rampy Baird, and Of Counsel James M. Loveless. Mr. LaMorgese earned additional honors for his Appellate practice, and Ms. Bennett also was recognized for her Family Law Mediation work.

The 2020 Best Lawyers accolades are the latest honors for the attorneys of the boutique Family Law firm.

"Our team works hard to make sure the people we represent are taken care of and receive the legal representation they need to handle their Family Law issues," said Mr. LaMorgese. "We are honored to be recognized by our peers once again."

The annual guide selects leading lawyers in various practice areas based on peer evaluations submitted by lawyers nationwide. The complete 2020 Best Lawyers in America edition is available online at http://bestlawyers.com.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is a nationally recognized firm with more Top 100 Super Lawyers in Texas than any other Family Law firm in the state. With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

