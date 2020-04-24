Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Partner Jeff Anderson Among Best in Dallas

DALLAS, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized Family Law attorney Jeff Anderson of boutique firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson (ONDA) is honored in D Magazine's annual list of the Best Lawyers in Dallas for 2020.

This is the 13th time Mr. Anderson has been selected to be among Dallas' finest in D Magazine.

The Best Lawyers in Dallas 2020 list consists of top North Texas attorneys chosen by a process that includes lawyer nominations, peer-review voting and an independent panel of distinguished lawyers working in conjunction with the magazine's editors. The review of top lawyers in North Texas is featured in the magazine's May 2020 edition and online at www.dmagazine.com.

"Our firm works hard to get our clients the results they're looking for," said Mr. Anderson. "To continue to be recognized by my peers is as much a comment on the people I work with as it is an honor to me."

Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. Anderson is often honored for his Family Law expertise, including recent accolades in the Top 100 lawyers in Texas and Top 100 in Dallas-Fort Worth by Thomson Reuters' Super Lawyers. He was also named to D CEO's Dallas 500 list, which recognized the top North Texas business leaders.

ONDA received its 11th consecutive placement in the Best Law Firms guide published by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America.

