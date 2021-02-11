Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Welcomes Attorney Meghan Burns

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized Family Law firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson (ONDA) is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Meghan Burns.

Ms. Burns comes to the firm with extensive Family Law experience, focusing on divorce, child custody, and marital agreements. She often represents high-profile individuals involved in matters such as mediation, litigation and informal settlement agreements.

"Meghan is a talented attorney who is experienced in many areas of the law," said Brad LaMorgese, the firm's managing partner. "Her skills will certainly be an asset to our team, and we look forward to working with her in finding solutions to our clients' needs."

A graduate of the University of Arkansas School of Law, with an undergraduate degree in political science from the same university, Ms. Burns is a frequent author for the State Bar of Texas Family Law Section. Prior to her career as an attorney, Ms. Burns worked in the banking industry, where she managed a mortgage servicing team.

ONDA and its attorneys are frequently recognized for their representation of individuals in Family Law disputes. In 2020, the firm was honored for the third consecutive year for having the most Top 100 Texas Super Lawyers honorees out of more than 100,000 practicing attorneys in the state.

The firm was recognized separately in the 2021 Best Law Firms listing published by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America.

With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

