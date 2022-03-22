Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson's Jacob Jeffries Earns Texas Rising Stars Honor

Jeffries receives repeat recognition for Family Law expertise

DALLAS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Law attorney Jacob Jeffries of Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson is among the state's top young attorneys honored in the 2022 edition of Texas Rising Stars. Mr. Jeffries has earned placement on the prestigious list since 2018 for his knowledge and practice of Family Law.

The Texas Rising Stars list is comprised of attorneys in the state who are age 40 or younger or who have been practicing for 10 years or less. Only 2.5 percent of eligible attorneys are chosen based on peer nominations and a blue-ribbon panel review.

Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. Jeffries' family law experience includes divorce, child custody, child support, property division and appellate disputes. He also handles interstate jurisdiction and unique family law cases.

"Jacob works tirelessly for our clients," said Scott Downing, managing partner of the Family Law firm. "He is strategic in finding the right solutions for the people he represents, and he knows how to guide them throughout the process."

A graduate of Baylor Law School and Wabash College, Mr. Jeffries is active in the State Bar of Texas Family Law, LGBT and Appellate Law Sections. He is a member of the Texas Young Lawyers Association, Collin County Bar Association and the Denton County Bar Association.

"Our firm strives to guide families through some of the most stressful times of their lives," said Mr. Jeffries. "I am grateful that my work and the work of the firm are recognized by the legal community and our peers."

Texas Monthly and the Texas Rising Stars issue of Super Lawyers magazine will highlight the honorees. For more information on Texas Rising Stars, visit www.superlawyers.com .

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has served families for almost 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

