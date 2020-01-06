Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson's Taylor Mohr Named to D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D Magazine has named Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson attorney Taylor Mohr to its list of Best Lawyers Under 40 for 2020. It is the first selection for Ms. Mohr, who works in the firm's Frisco office.

Honorees are chosen based on peer nominations and extensive reviews by a blue-ribbon panel of attorneys and D Magazine's editorial team.

"We are proud to see Taylor honored among the top young lawyers in North Texas. She is an exceptional attorney who continues to exceed expectations for someone so young," said firm partner Brad LaMorgese. "She's not only a first-rate family lawyer, but also has expertise in estate planning, a real asset for our clients. She truly deserves this recognition."

Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists, Ms. Mohr's practice focuses on complex Family Law matters involving divorces, modifications, enforcements and child custody disputes. She also advises clients on estate planning and elder law.

Super Lawyers magazine has recognized her among its Texas Rising Stars since 2017. Ms. Mohr has also earned honors from the National Academy of Family Law Attorneys, making its Top 10 Under 40 Texas list, and the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys, recognized among its Top 10 Best Female Attorneys.

Ms. Mohr is a graduate of Baylor Law School and earned her undergraduate degree in history from Baylor University.

For more information on Taylor Mohr, visit https://www.ondafamilylaw.com/attorney/taylor-mohr/.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is a nationally recognized firm with more Top 100 Super Lawyers in Texas than any other law firm in the state. With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

