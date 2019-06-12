Ort Tool & Die Announces Certification to API Q1

ERIE, Mich., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ort Tool and Die, a manufacturer of custom machines, assemblies, and various machine components, announces that they have been certified under API Q1 as of April 29, 2019. Ort was audited by the American Petroleum Institute in December, 2018.

American Petroleum Institute (API) Q1 spec is a certification intended for companies who manufacture equipment or components of equipment used in oil and natural gas production. This certification focuses on quality management systems and performance as well as assisting companies with aligning quality with business strategy.

"We are very excited to achieve this milestone of obtaining this certification," said Ort Vice President Angelo Milano. "Our strategy has always been centered on customer diversity and we've done a great job of expanding our customer base over the years. Obtaining this certification will help us unlock even more doors to other markets we are pursuing. At the same time, we are sending a strong message to our customers on just how much more committed we are to the quality of our work."

Ort began its pursuit of accreditation in 2014. This process was then led by long time employee and Quality Manager, Tim Pinney. It became apparent that this process was not going to be quick or easy for a number of factors with the primary reason being Ort's size. When Tim decided he was ready for retirement in 2016, his successor Nick Brigode looked forward to the challenge.

"While we were known for our quality craftsmanship, this whole process made us take a step back and take a look at how we were doing things," reflected Nick. "Every department was involved. Together we brainstormed, discussed, looked for ways to improve, and standardized our internal processes. We then had to document these processes. While this was challenging at times, overall the company has grown, becoming much more efficient and effective."

Ort Tool is a machine and fabrication shop located in Erie, MI with over 100,000 square feet of shop facilities. They build all of their machine parts and assemblies to blue print. Capabilities include CNC machining, grinding, EDM, welding, assembly, and design.

