Ortal Wilderness Collection of Gas Fireplaces Named by Architectural Record as One of the Best Architectural Products of 2021

Judged by a jury of six design-industry experts, the best new products of 2021 selections were based on criteria including innovation, usefulness, and aesthetics. Ortal's Wilderness Collection gas fireplace line was selected as one of the best in the Building Systems category.

"Ortal has long been on the forefront of gas-fireplace innovation, developing new designs and technologies that make its fireplaces preferred options for high-end projects," said Todd James Bertellotti, principal, ObjectSpace. "The Wilderness Collection and its ultra-realistic flames are the latest example of the company's emphasis on raising the bar for gas fireplace performance and style."

The natural-fire appearance of the Wilderness Collection fireplaces is unique in the industry. The look and feel of real fire are achieved with patent-pending Firelog Technology, which produces unparalleled, campfire-like flames. Firelog Technology allows the gas to flow within the log media, resulting in a taller, fuller, more realistic flames, closely resembling the traditional look and feel of a campfire.

"This recognition is testament to the style of the Wilderness Collection, as well as the proprietary technologies that make the flames of this line of luxury fireplaces the most realistic ever created," said Jon Bowsher, CEO, Ortal. "High-end architects, interior designers, and builders throughout North America are embracing the Wilderness Collection when designing luxury residential or commercial spaces."

All Wilderness Collection fireplaces are also equipped with internal lighting, creating a lustrous glow within the fireplace, which adds a sublime ambiance to the surrounding space even when the fire is not turned on. With natural-looking log arrangements and the luxuriousness of internal lighting, a Wilderness Collection fireplace elevates any space and becomes the centerpiece of the room.

About Ortal

Redesigning fire for more than 30 years, Ortal is the world's premier designer and builder of high-quality contemporary frameless gas fireplaces. Ortal leads the industry with meticulous attention to aesthetics and by developing exclusive fire technologies. Ortal fireplaces meet the most stringent requirements of architects, designers, builders, and home and business owners, nurturing its reputation for uncompromising quality of materials, finishes, safety standards, ease of installation, selection, and end-to-end service. For more information, please visit www.ortalheat.com.

Contact: Ray Vincenzo, [email protected]

SOURCE Ortal