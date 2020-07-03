ORTEC Releases Cloud-native Field Service Scheduling and Optimization Solution

Service organizations depend on task scheduling to manage their field operations according to their company's business goals. The day of service presents additional challenges, as high priority jobs come in unexpectedly, field technicians call in sick, or customers are not at home at the agreed time. A true measure of service is how efficiently and effectively organizations adapt to these changes in plan.

With ORTEC for Field Service, service organizations working in unpredictable business environments benefit from the ability to optimize the schedule continuously up until the moment the service starts. ORTEC for Field Service offers the ability to tune the schedule in real-time as new work enters the plan, even if this new work is an emergency call or has a tight timeline.

"In a perfect world, plans are never disrupted," says Daniel Taylor, Product Manager for ORTEC for Field Service. "But service professionals know better than most that any plan needs to be continuously monitored and reassessed. Here is where ORTEC for Field Service comes in. It builds upon ORTEC's core strength in mathematical optimization, and by taking advantage of the elastic nature of cloud technology, we built the service to solve these puzzles at any scale."

Martijn Sol, Global Industry Director, says: "With ORTEC for Field Service, we have a solution that allows field service companies to focus on their core business, and, as it is a cloud service, they need not worry about system availability and performance. The fact that ORTEC for Field Service is easy to implement does not hurt either, allowing for a faster return on investment and making it possible for our customers to focus on business process improvements."

