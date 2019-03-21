Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Leadman Biochemistry Introduce New MicroTip Partnership Assays in China

RARITAN, N.J., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, announced the launch of four new key assays to meet the demand of the rapidly growing diagnostics market in China. This product launch, in collaboration with Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Co., Ltd., based in Beijing, expands Ortho's offerings for renal, liver and cardiac testing and adds the following assays that are central for improving the efficiency of STAT labs: Cystatin C, α-Hydroxybutyrate Dehydrogenase (HBDH), Homocysteine (HCY) and Total Bile Acid (TBA)*.

"Ortho has a longstanding commitment to deliver the right menu that drives medical value for our customers," said Heidi Casaletto, head of clinical labs menu business field at Ortho. "We're thrilled to collaborate with an innovative organization like Leadman to accelerate our presence in China, and most importantly, to offer a new portfolio of MPA assays that will help to make hospital STAT labs more flexible and efficient."

This MPA launch is a key milestone for Ortho, as it allows the company to provide customers in China with assays that diagnose:

Cystatin C – Early diagnosis of chronic kidney disease.

– Early diagnosis of chronic kidney disease. α-Hydroxybutyrate Dehydrogenase – Diagnosis of heart attack, allowing for differentiation between liver and heart diseases based on alpha-Hydroxybutyrate Dehydrogenase/lactate dehydrogenase ratio.

– Diagnosis of heart attack, allowing for differentiation between liver and heart diseases based on alpha-Hydroxybutyrate Dehydrogenase/lactate dehydrogenase ratio. Homocysteine – Assessment of risk factors for coronary atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, stroke, venous embolism, neonatal defects and habitual abortion.

– Assessment of risk factors for coronary atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, stroke, venous embolism, neonatal defects and habitual abortion. Total Bile Acids – Early detection of liver injury.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Leadman to launch important assays that take our STAT panel menu to the next level and enhance our total solution for customers in China," said Iris Lin, Ortho's president for Greater China. "We're committed to long-term growth in China, so it's highly important for Ortho to implement new, innovative ways to deliver the appropriate products that can help our Chinese customers to save lives."

"We value this strategic collaboration with Ortho, a reliable and experienced international partner. This collaboration will expand our important assays on closed systems with open channels, which will increase our market penetration in key markets and will improve our R&D, production and quality control continually. We are looking forward to set up a long-term, firm and mutually beneficial collaboration with Ortho," commented by Mr. Haitao Zhang, president, Beijing Leadman biochemistry Co.,Ltd

Leadman will offer these reagents in prefilled packages to be used specifically on VITROS® Systems. These specially made packages will reduce the complexity of using these assays on VITROS Systems which is in alignment with Ortho's goal to improve workflow in diagnostic labs and improve user experience. Cystatin C, α-Hydroxybutyrate Dehydrogenase (HBDH), Homocysteine (HCY) and Total Bile Acid (TBA) MPA assays are approved for use on the VITROS® 4600 Chemistry System and the VITROS® 5600 Integrated System in China.

*Products not cleared for the U.S. Market.

Product availability subject to local regulatory requirements.

About Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Co., Ltd

Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Co., Ltd, abbreviated as Leadman, is a leading IVD company in China which focuses on R&D, production and sales of in vitro diagnostic products. We believe biotechnology can improve life quality, Leadman is devoting to provide high quality products for clinical labs since establishment. Leadman is publicly listed on Shenzhen stock exchange on February 16th,2012 (SZ:300289) due to good sales performance and diversified products. With over 20 years development, Leadman has built wide range product portfolio covering raw materials, clinical chemistry, chemiluminiscent instruments and reagents. Inspired by the need of customers, Leadman will continue to transform advanced technologies into accessible innovative qualified products, which helps to improve life quality. For more information, please visit: http://www.leadmanbio.com

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader of in vitro diagnostics serving the clinical laboratory and immunohematology communities. Across hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks and labs in more than 125 countries and territories, Ortho's high-quality products and services enable health care professionals to make better-informed treatment decisions. For the immunohematology community, Ortho's blood typing products help our customers to ensure every patient receives blood that is safe, the right type and the right unit. Ortho brings sophisticated testing technologies, automation, information management and interpretation tools to clinical laboratories around the world to help them run more efficiently, effectively and to improve patient care. Ortho's purpose is to improve and save lives with diagnostics, and it does that by reimagining what's possible. This is what has defined Ortho for more than 75 years, and it's what drives Ortho forward. For more information, visit www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com.

