Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service and Support

RARITAN, N.J., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, has been awarded a Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year for its Ortho Care™ support program. Ortho Care is a holistic support model that incorporates sophisticated technology and service offerings to help lab professionals maximize uptime and take full advantage of the advanced products Ortho provides. The Stevie Award recognizes Ortho's commitment to continuously improving its Ortho Care program by ramping up core service offerings, anticipating the needs of hospital and lab professionals, and taking predictive technologies to a new level.

"At Ortho, excellence in customer service is our lifeblood. It's a top priority for our business and at the core of everything that we do," said Zachary Ballard, head of regions - LATAM, ASPAC, Japan and Ortho Care at Ortho. "Since we were honored with a Stevie Award in 2017, we didn't sit on our laurels – we continued innovating and improving in order to anticipate and exceed customer needs."

The Stevie Award is the latest in a series of accolades for Ortho Care. Ortho Care is currently the highest-ranked original equipment manufacturer for overall service performance in the diagnostics industry and has held that position for three years in a rowi. Ortho also recently received a Gold Service Excellence Award for outstanding customer service by the Philippine Awards for Customer Service Excellence (PACSE), and last year was recognized by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India as the top-ranked service provider in the health care industry in India for the second straight year. In 2017, Ortho received a Stevie Award for Global Customer Service for Ortho Care.

Ortho Care's holistic support program provides customers with traditional expert support and consulting, as well as predictive, connected technologies. Through Ortho Care, lab professionals can take full advantage of Ortho's solutions to deliver fast and accurate diagnostic insights. Ortho Care's best-in-class services and offerings for customers include:

highly educated support staff

e-Connectivity™ Technology and the Predictive Technology Center, which Ortho uses to predict, prevent and remotely solve issues

the ValuMetrix® team, which advises customers on lean process engineering and reimagines the lab as a more efficient value driver for the hospital

a robust customer training program and the Knowledge Center, which provides data on best practices in lab management.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics was honored at the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service awards banquet in Las Vegas, Nev., on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. For more information and photos from the gala, visit Ortho on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader of in vitro diagnostics serving the clinical laboratory and immunohematology communities. Across hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks and labs in more than 125 countries and territories, Ortho's high-quality products and services enable health care professionals to make better-informed treatment decisions. For the immunohematology community, Ortho's blood typing products help ensure every patient receives blood that is safe, the right type and the right unit. Ortho brings sophisticated testing technologies, automation, information management and interpretation tools to clinical laboratories around the world to help them run more efficiently and effectively and improve patient care. Ortho's purpose is to improve and save lives with diagnostics, and it does that by reimagining what's possible. This is what has defined Ortho for more than 75 years, and it's what drives Ortho forward. For more information, visit www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com.

© Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 2019

PR # 04819

i IMV ServiceTrak rankings, 2018, 2017, 2016

SOURCE Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Related Links

http://www.orthoclinical.com

