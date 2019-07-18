OrthoAtlanta an Official Partner of the 2019 BB&T Atlanta Open

ATLANTA, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoAtlanta is proud to serve as the official orthopedic and sports medicine provider of the 2019 BB&T Atlanta Open presented by First Data from July 20–28 in Atlantic Station, in midtown Atlanta, Georgia. The nine-day ATP 250 event, part of the U.S. Open Series, welcomes over 330,000 tennis fans to Atlantic Station each year. The event is a mix of young upstarts and former and current ATP World Tour top-20 players. The BB&T Atlanta Open is one of eight summer tournaments in the U.S. Open Series and features top ATP World Tour players in singles and doubles competition. A special "Sunday Showdown" exhibition pairs Venus Williams, winner of seven Grand Slam singles titles, against former US Open finalist Madison Keys on July 21. On Monday night, July 22, Andy Roddick takes on former rival and metro Atlanta native Robby Ginepri in a men's exhibition match. Tournament week lineup includes five-time BB&T Atlanta Open singles champion and former University of Georgia All-American John Isner, the Bryan Brothers and former world No. 3 and ATP Finals champion Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

OrthoAtlanta is proud to serve as the official orthopedic and sports medicine provider of the 2019 BB&T Atlanta Open presented by First Data from July 20-28 in Atlantic Station, in midtown Atlanta, Georgia.

As the official orthopedic and sports medicine provider of the BB&T Atlanta Open, OrthoAtlanta physicians serve as the key medical point of contact for the visiting players, coaches and officials during the tournament. Serving as co-medical directors of the 2019 BB&T Atlanta Open are OrthoAtlanta orthopedic surgeons Snehal C. Dalal, MD, and Joseph S. Wilkes, MD. Orthopedic services that are provided by OrthoAtlanta include physical therapy, examinations, non-operative treatments, consultation with the athletes and their coaching staff, and referral to outside specialists when necessary.

"For nine non-stop days in July, the BB&T Atlanta Open brings world-class tennis and world-class athletes to Atlanta," said Eddie Gonzalez, tournament director. "We rely on the expertise of our world-class partners, including OrthoAtlanta. The physicians and staff of OrthoAtlanta have provided us with expert orthopedic and sports medicine care to the players, their families and tournament staff for the past 10 years."

"The BB&T Atlanta Open players, coaches and officials rely on OrthoAtlanta to provide superior sports medicine care and service throughout the tournament," stated OrthoAtlanta orthopedic surgeon Dr. Snehal Dalal, a specialist in hand and upper extremity surgery and co-medical director of this year's BB&T Atlanta Open. Dr. Dalal understands and shares in the excitement that this world championship tennis event generates in Atlanta, treating hundreds of tennis players each year with injuries of the hand, wrist, elbow and shoulder.

OrthoAtlanta orthopedic surgeon Dr. Joseph Wilkes, a specialist in sports medicine and hand surgery, also serves as co-medical director for the BB&T Atlanta Open. Discussing the medical operations and staffing needs of the tournament, Dr. Wilkes stated, "OrthoAtlanta is actively involved in planning for the medical needs of the tournament starting in early spring. Once the tournament begins in late July, OrthoAtlanta provides training room set-up, medical staffing, injury evaluations and treatment throughout the event." Dr. Wilkes continued, "Working collaboratively with the ATP physiotherapists, OrthoAtlanta physicians can provide follow-up treatments for the athletes when they arrive here, and we will enter new illnesses and injuries sustained in Atlanta into the ATP's electronic medical record for subsequent medical teams to use after they leave, providing unprecedented continuity of care to the athletes." Dr. Wilkes has served as chief tournament physician for the BB&T Atlanta Open and the previous Atlanta Tennis Challenge ATP event.

In addition to Drs. Dalal and Wilkes, the OrthoAtlanta sports medicine team serving the tournament includes additional OrthoAtlanta physicians from multiple orthopedic specialties, plus physical therapists, athletic trainers and administrative staff.

OrthoAtlanta shares the excitement of world-class tennis with the Atlanta community in the weeks leading up to the tournament and throughout tournament week. A tournament favorite, the Ball Toss presented by OrthoAtlanta is held on Friday night. Ticket holders lob over 2,000 yellow tennis ball squeeze balls onto the court for a chance to win a $1,000 gift card.

Tennis-themed promotional items are available at the OrthoAtlanta booth in the Partner Pavilion throughout the event. Behind-the-scenes news and photos are available on the OrthoAtlanta Facebook page. OrthoAtlanta is honored to start match play one evening with the Coin Toss.

Join OrthoAtlanta at the 2019 BB&T Atlanta Open for an action-packed nine days of top tournament tennis and fun.

About OrthoAtlanta

OrthoAtlanta is one of the largest physician-owned orthopedic and sports medicine practices in the greater Atlanta, Georgia, area providing an integrated approach to delivering musculoskeletal care. With 39 physicians serving in 14 offices, the practice provides the highest level of patient care for injury or deformity of muscles, joints, bones and spine. OrthoAtlanta offers convenient accessibility to a full range of musculoskeletal surgeons, specialists and patient services including on-site physical therapy, pain management care, seven MRI imaging centers and workers' compensation coordination. OrthoAtlanta Surgery Centers in Austell and Fayetteville provide cost-effective, same-day surgical procedures in an accredited outpatient center. Comprehensive operative and non-operative musculoskeletal care and expertise include sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, hip replacement, knee replacement, neck and spine surgery, elbow and shoulder surgery, hand and wrist surgery, foot and ankle surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, arthritis treatment, general orthopedics, work-related injuries and acute orthopedic urgent care.

OrthoAtlanta is proud to serve as the official orthopedic and sports medicine provider of the BB&T Atlanta Open, a role it has held since 2010 when the tournament first returned to the Atlanta market. OrthoAtlanta also served in a sports medicine capacity to the tournament when it was known as the AT&T Challenge.

For more information, visit www.OrthoAtlanta.com or contact Pat Prosser, OrthoAtlanta Public Relations Manager, 678-996-7254.

About the BB&T Atlanta Open presented by First Data

The BB&T Atlanta Open is held each year in July in Atlantic Station and is one of the summer tournaments in the US Open Series. The tournament features men's top world tennis players in singles and doubles competition. Approximately 40,000 fans attend the tournament and bring an estimated economic impact of $10.3 million to Atlanta. John Isner won the 2018 singles championship as well as the 2017, 2015, 2014 and 2013 titles. Andy Roddick won his last ATP World Tour title when he defeated Gilles Muller at the 2012 BB&T Atlanta Open. Mardy Fish holds the title for 2011 and 2010.

About U.S. Open Series

Now in its 16th season, the world's best players on the WTA and ATP Tour are coming together for the US Open Series. Linking seven summer WTA and ATP Tour tournaments to the US Open, the US Open Series serves as a true "regular season" of hard court tennis. Featuring a cohesive schedule, the Series centralizes the way tennis is viewed in North America, across multiple television and digital platforms. Fans will see today's top champions go head-to-head with tomorrow's emerging stars, as storylines develop throughout the summer season. Each tournament also engages its local community with a variety of outreach initiatives, including grass-roots youth tennis clinics and activities.

About GF Sports

GF Sports is a sports and entertainment content company based in New York, NY. The company owns and operates several professional tennis and ice skating events, each with a rich tradition and longstanding role in their respective sports. GF Sports events included: · The BNP Paribas Showdown (New York, NY) · The New York Open · The BB&T Atlanta Open (Atlanta, GA) · Nancy Kerrigan's Halloween On Ice Tour. Throughout their storied histories, these events have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans, celebrities, sponsor guests and some of the most iconic names in sports, all while generating significant exposure through multiple social, digital and TV platforms. In addition to its current properties, GF Sports is in development on several other exciting and innovative sporting events.

About The ATP

The ATP is the governing body of the men's professional tennis circuits - the ATP Tour, the ATP Challenger Tour and the ATP Champions Tour. With 63 tournaments in 30 countries, the ATP Tour showcases the finest male athletes competing in the world's most exciting venues. From Australia to Europe and the Americas to Asia, the stars of the 2019 ATP Tour will battle for prestigious titles and ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, as well as Grand Slams (non-ATP events). At the end of the season, only the world's top eight qualified singles players and doubles teams will qualify to compete for the last title of the season at the Nitto ATP Finals. Held at The O2 in London, the event will officially crown the 2019 ATP Tour No. 1. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.

Related Images

orthoatlanta-is-an-official.jpg

OrthoAtlanta is an Official Partner of 2019 BB&T Atlanta Open

OrthoAtlanta is proud to serve as the official orthopedic and sports medicine provider of the 2019 BB&T Atlanta Open presented by First Data from July 20-28 in Atlantic Station, in midtown Atlanta, Georgia.

orthoatlanta-orthopedic-and-sports.jpg

OrthoAtlanta Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialists

OrthoAtlanta is one of the largest physician-owned orthopedic and sports medicine practices in the greater Atlanta, Georgia, area, providing an integrated approach to delivering musculoskeletal care and providing the highest level of patient care for injury or deformity of muscles, joints, bones and spine.

Related Links

OrthoAtlanta Facebook

OrthoAtlanta Twitter

SOURCE OrthoAtlanta

Related Links

https://www.orthoatlanta.com

