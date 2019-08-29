OrthoAtlanta an Official Partner of the 2019 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As college football celebrates its 150th anniversary year, OrthoAtlanta is proud to serve as the official orthopedic and sports medicine provider to the 2019 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, the longest-running college football kickoff game. The annual Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, held in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, matches two top college football teams in a neutral-site game to open the college football season; and OrthoAtlanta has served the game since its inaugural 2008 year. The nationally-televised Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game boasts an average in-stadium attendance of 68,973 – higher than the attendance of 36 bowl games last year – and an all-time total television viewership of 73.1 million. The Saturday, Aug. 31 game, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC-TV, pairs the Duke Blue Devils against the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide. Atlantic Coast Conference Duke will be making its first appearance at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, while this year's matchup will be Southeastern Conference Alabama's sixth trip opening the season in Atlanta.

"As the official orthopedic and sports medicine provider of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, OrthoAtlanta physicians and medical staff will be present at the game, providing on-site orthopedic medical services throughout the game to the players of both teams, their coaches, staff and officials," said Todd A. Schmidt, MD, OrthoAtlanta orthopedic surgeon and medical director for the 2019 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Sideline coverage is provided by OrthoAtlanta orthopedic surgeons from multiple orthopedic specialties, plus athletic trainers and administrative staff at the game. OrthoAtlanta physicians serving at this year's game include Tuan L. Bui, M.D., Donald E. Fowler, III, M.D., Susan S. Jordan, M.D., Domenic Scalamogna, M.D., and Jeffrey P. Smith, M.D.

The OrthoAtlanta medical staff and management personnel work together with Peach Bowl, Inc., management to insure the medical needs of the teams, coaches and staff are served. Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president, said "OrthoAtlanta physicians and medical staff provide superb coordination with the Peach Bowl, Inc., staff, the teams and officials, delivering expert medical service to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game each year."

OrthoAtlanta staff will greet fans at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game Tailgate Town Built by The Home Depot on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. They'll share behind the scenes information in the lead up to the game on their social media sites, including Facebook.com/OrthoAtlanta.

ABOUT ORTHOATLANTA

OrthoAtlanta is one of the largest physician-owned orthopedic and sports medicine practices in the greater Atlanta, Georgia area providing an integrated approach to delivering musculoskeletal care. With 39 physicians serving in 14 offices, the practice provides the highest level of patient care for injury or deformity of muscles, joints, bones and spine. OrthoAtlanta offers convenient accessibility to a full range of musculoskeletal surgeons, specialists and patient services including on-site physical therapy, pain management care, seven MRI imaging centers and workers' compensation coordination. OrthoAtlanta Surgery Centers in Austell and Fayetteville provide cost-effective, same-day surgical procedures in an accredited outpatient center. Comprehensive operative and non-operative musculoskeletal care and expertise includes sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, hip replacement, knee replacement, neck and spine surgery, elbow and shoulder surgery, hand and wrist surgery, foot and ankle surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, arthritis treatment, general orthopedics, work related injuries and acute orthopaedic urgent care. Learn more at www.OrthoAtlanta.com.

ABOUT THE CHICK-FIL-A KICKOFF GAME

Created in 2008 by Peach Bowl, Inc., the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game is the preeminent bowl-style, neutral-site game featuring two elite football programs and has been nationally televised on the first Saturday of the college football season since its inception. The game has hosted teams with national rankings of No. 1 (twice), 2, 3, 5 (twice), 6 (twice), 7, 9 (twice), 14, 16, 18 (three times), 19, 22, 24 (twice) and 25 (three times). The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game boasts an average attendance of 68,973, has been watched on television by more than 73.1 million viewers, and has distributed $75.8 million in total team payouts. Since its inception in 2008, the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game has featured nine national coaches of the year, 25 players who were recipients of national awards during their collegiate careers, a total of 64 first-round NFL Draft picks and two teams that have used the game as a springboard to a national championship that same season. For more information, visit WWW.CHICK-FIL-AKICKOFFGAME.COM.

