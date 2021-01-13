OrthoBethesda Names Dr. Emil Engels Chief Executive Officer

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoBethesda, a premier provider of orthopedic services in the greater Washington, DC region, today announced the appointment of Emil Engels, MD to the newly-created position of Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Engels will oversee all operations of OrthoBethesda's orthopedic centers in Bethesda and Arlington.

Dr. Engels joins OrthoBethesda with over 20 years' experience in all facets of leading teams of clinical and business professionals while focusing on quality outcomes, labor efficiencies, supply chain management, volume growth drivers, and revenue cycle optimization. Prior to joining OrthoBethesda, Dr. Engels served with Mednax, Inc., a national health solutions partner, most recently as President, Northeast Market where he managed 12 practices with 800 providers across four states. Prior to that, he was a Division Medical Officer with Mednax, Inc. He has worked as a consultant in the healthcare space, was a Partner with Fairfax Anesthesiology Associates from 1999 to 2019, and has served on the Board of Directors for the American Society of Anesthesiologists. Dr. Engels attended medical school at Yale, trained at the Brigham and Women's Hospital (Harvard Medical School), and earned an MBA from the Haslam School of Business at the University of Tennessee. He has received numerous awards and honors and has frequently published articles since 1994, primarily on anesthesiology related topics.

Commenting on his new position, Dr. Engels, said, "I have known and respected the highly-skilled and talented team of physicians at OrthoBethesda and greatly admire what they have achieved. I share their commitment to providing outstanding patient care and I look forward to working with them as we make further investments that will expand patient access to our exceptional orthopedic care. We see significant opportunities ahead to provide patients with the quality orthopedic care and support they deserve to obtain excellent outcomes. This is an exciting time to be joining this superb team."

Dr. Sridhar M. Durbhakula, Co-Chair of OrthoBethesda's clinical governance committee, said, "We are proud that OrthoBethesda has established a prominent presence in the dynamic orthopedic community in the greater mid-Atlantic region as a result of the talented physicians who practice at our centers. Emil has the unique combination of medical qualifications and extraordinary leadership ability that will help all of us as we expand the practice."

Dr. Christopher J. Cannova, Co-Chair of OrthoBethesda's clinical governance committee, said, "All of us welcome Emil to OrthoBethesda and we look forward to benefiting from his years of experience as both a medical professional and executive who has overseen the growth and development of multiple practice groups across a broad region. Emil is an experienced, successful healthcare executive who shares our values and dedication to improving patient outcomes. We are delighted to have him join our team."

George Parry, Partner at Atlantic Street Capital, which invested in OrthoBethesda in 2018, said, "We invested in OrthoBethesda in partnership with the orthopedic surgeons to help them expand the excellent care they provide to a more robust and expanded geography and population. As they continue to deliver cutting-edge techniques, it is important to have a strong CEO and Emil is the right results-oriented, high-integrity professional to provide that leadership. His excellent track record of improving service levels and enhancing patient outcomes will be critical as we grow this esteemed medical practice and accelerate benefits to patients."

Founded in 1965, OrthoBethesda is a leading provider of comprehensive musculoskeletal care to patients in the greater Washington, DC market. OrthoBethesda employs board-certified orthopedic surgeons with specializations across the spectrum of musculoskeletal care. Known for its quality care, the centers have done an outstanding job implementing enhanced practices and procedures during the Coronavirus pandemic. For more information, visit www.orthobethesda.com.

