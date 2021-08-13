Orthobiologics Market to Grow by $ 2.02 bn at 7.01% CAGR during 2021-2025 | Evolving Opportunities with Dominant Players including Medtronic Plc and Nuvasive Inc. | Technavio

Download Free Sample Report in Minutes

The orthobiologics market is driven by the increase in focus to reduce orthopedic surgeries and the increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders coupled with an aging population. However, high costs and inadequate reimbursements for orthobiologics products and procedures can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

Top Five Orthobiologics Companies:

Arthrex Inc.

The company is involved in new product development and medical education in orthopedics. The company offers orthobiologics such as ACP double-syringe system, Angel system, BioPatella OATS Instrument Set, and others.

Bioventus LLC

The company operates in key geographic segments including the US and International. The company offers orthobiologics such as EXOGEN Ultrasound Bone Healing System, StimRouter PNS neuromodulation system, and others.

Medtronic Plc

The company offer healthcare products and services while operating in key business segments including Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The company offers orthobiologics such as Infuse Bone Graft, Grafton DBF, Grafton demineralized bone matrix, and others.

Nuvasive Inc.

The company generates revenue from a single operating segment which includes the development of spinal hardware and surgical support products. The company offers orthobiologics such as Osteocel, Attrax, and Propel DBM.

Stryker Corp.

The company operates in the key business segments including Orthopaedics, MedSurg, Neurotechnology & Spine. The company offers orthobiologics such as AlloWrap DS, Demineralized Bone Matrix, ProChondrix CR, and others.

Orthobiologics Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Bone graft substitutes - size and forecast 2020-2025

Viscosupplementation - size and forecast 2020-2025

Stem cells - size and forecast 2020-2025

Orthobiologics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

