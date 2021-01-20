Orthodontic & Dental Marketing Company Kaleidoscope Hires Ted Teele as CEO

NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidoscope [https://thekaleidoscope.com/], a leading digital marketing company for orthodontic, dental, and medical practices, has hired Ted Teele as Chief Executive Officer to drive its growth strategy. Mr. Teele, a Harvard MBA and digital marketing expert, has 25+ years of experience running technology companies (including two like Kaleidoscope in different industries).

Kaleidoscope Ted Teele and Charis Santillie

As CEO, Mr. Teele will be responsible for all aspects of Kaleidoscope's operations, including the implementation of the company's product transformation and rapid growth strategies. He initially became involved with the company as a consultant in Q2, 2020.

Kaleidoscope Founder Charis Santillie stated: "We are thrilled that Ted is bringing his considerable experience, passion, and talent to Kaleidoscope. We see an enormous opportunity for a technology-driven marketing company that provides a one stop shop for orthodontic, dental and medical practices, and Ted is helping us quickly implement that vision."

Mr. Teele shared, "I am delighted to join Charis and the rest of the Kaleidoscope team. Effective marketing is increasingly important to orthodontic, dental, and medical practices, and the Kaleidoscope technology-driven marketing platform is an excellent fit to help these practices grow. I was also impressed with the excellent culture that Charis has created."

Mr. Teele also mentioned that Kaleidoscope, as part of its 10-year anniversary celebration, will be making some major product and strategic announcements over the next few weeks.

About Kaleidoscope

Founded in 2011 by Charis Santillie, Kaleidoscope is a technology-driven marketing company that provides a one stop shop for orthodontic, dental, and medical practices.

Kaleidoscope custom built a powerful technology platform that has transformed content management into a multi-channel content marketing system that pushes stunning graphics, custom messages, and personalized posts to websites, social media, and digital signage.

Kaleidoscope offers a robust digital marketing technology stack for orthodontic marketing, dental marketing, and medical marketing strategies. The proprietary digital technology platform is the innovative engine behind a marketing solution focused on helping practices grow and prosper.

