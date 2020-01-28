Orthodontic Associates Opens New Dynamic Orthodontic Studio Experience, a Walk-in Invisalign Treatment Practice

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthodontic Associates, a locally trusted orthodontics practice and a top Invisalign provider, is changing the game with the opening of a new boutique location, their Invisalign Studio.

Orthodontic Associates' Invisalign Studio is the first doctor-owned and operated Invisalign treatment smile boutique in Oklahoma that promises an engaging walk-in experience for customers. What is an Invisalign Studio? It's a state-of-the-art dental destination, where patients can discover the way to their new smile - all in a comfortable and convenient setting.

Adult Invisalign clear aligners provided by Orthodontic Associates at their Invisalign Studio, located at Classen Curve in Oklahoma City.

Always forward-thinking, this highly skilled doctor-led team is changing the way patients interact with their orthodontist and enhance their smiles.

"We are providing a convenient, interactive walk-in experience for consumers to learn about the Invisalign treatment process and take the first steps toward a better smile," said Dr. Brian Amy, Orthodontist, Orthodontic Associates.

The Invisalign Studio is located in Oklahoma City's Classen Curve – a prominent retail setting where consumers shop and dine, making it a perfect place to stop in and browse.

"When you visit our new Invisalign Studio, you'll be greeted by a member of our highly skilled team who will guide you through a complimentary consultation for Invisalign treatment and a smile assessment," said Dr. Geoff Sparks, Orthodontist, Orthodontic Associates.

Unlike a traditional orthodontic office, patients don't need an appointment and walk-ins are always welcome. Visitors can just stop in to find out what their new smile could look like in seconds.

"During your smile assessment, we will take a scan of your smile to create an amazing virtual model of your teeth to determine areas that could benefit from Invisalign clear aligners," said Dr. John Archer, Orthodontist, Orthodontic Associates. "Our scanner also simulates your smile outcome, showing how your smile will transform throughout treatment - resulting in a beautiful, healthy grin made custom for you."

All smile assessments are reviewed by the trusted doctors at Orthodontic Associates.

"We will guide your new smile from beginning to end, oversee the production of your Invisalign clear aligners and closely monitor your smile progress with convenient, virtual house calls that allow you to check in anytime, from anywhere," said Dr. Amy.

With virtual house calls, patients can scan their smile using the Orthodontic Associates Dental Monitoring App for weekly feedback from the doctors to ensure their new smile is on track.

"We want our patients to feel comfortable and confident throughout their entire orthodontic experience," said Dr. Gabe Luttrell, Orthodontist, Orthodontic Associates. "We are dedicated to making sure that you receive the quality care you deserve, matched with leading messaging technology for easy, accessible communications."

Patients receive same-day feedback about their weekly progress, which takes the guessing out of when to move to the next aligner.

"The Invisalign Studio is all about making orthodontics accessible and more convenient by allowing potential patients the ability to pop in while they are out and about as opposed to scheduling a consultation appointment in advance," said Dr. Justin Power, Orthodontist, Orthodontic Associates.

Patients who start their Invisalign treatment at the Invisalign Studio are typically treated at this location as well. The space was thoughtfully designed to accommodate walk-in appointments and maintain a consumer-friendly, open-door vibe that fits into a person's busy lifestyle.

"Our smile boutique was designed to accommodate your lifestyle and your schedule," said Dr. Ryan Theobald, Orthodontist, Orthodontic Associates. "It's set up so that if you had a canceled yoga class and it's 2 o'clock—and you just happened to be in the area—you could show up and explore smile treatment options."

Orthodontic Associates' Invisalign Studio is located in Classen Curve at 5850 N. Classen Blvd., Suite B, in Oklahoma City. The Invisalign Studio is open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Call them at (405) 849-5694. Their other practice locations are open by appointment only. Check out oasmiles.com for all hours and location information.

About Orthodontic Associates

Orthodontic Associates specializes in the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of dental and facial irregularities to improve oral health and whole-body health. Serving orthodontic patients near Oklahoma City and Edmond, Orthodontic Associates provides beautiful, healthy smiles to kids, teens and adults using the highest quality, modern orthodontic treatments available.

