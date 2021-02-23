OrthoGrid Systems, Inc. Announces Launch of New OrthoGrid Hip Software Application for Direct Anterior Approach Total Hip Arthroplasty

The new OrthoGrid Hip features a comprehensive suite of new tools to enable orthopedic surgeons to execute their preoperative plans and achieve their surgical goals with greater accuracy and efficiency, including an overlay feature for surgeons who prefer an overlay technique. OrthoGrid Hip now offers new cup inclination and version tools that enable orthopedic surgeons to target specific acetabular cup positioning and measure acetabular cup inclination and anteversion angles during cup placement. In addition, the new OrthoGrid Hip enables surgeons to get precise leg length and hip offset measurements to achieve their desired biomechanical alignment.

"I started using OrthoGrid Hip when the first generation came out a few years ago. The technology has allowed me to consistently achieve hip symmetry without interfering with my surgical workflow or adding to my operative or fluoroscopy times. I have been eagerly awaiting the new cup tools and leg length measurement features in this new version," says Cass Nakasone, MD, Department Chief for the Bone and Joint Center at Straub Clinic & Hospitals in Honolulu, HI and Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Orthopedics, John A. Burns School of Medicine, University of Hawai'i at Manoa.

"OrthoGrid Hip's ability to correct fluoroscopic distortion it critical to trusting our intraoperative images, and its new calibration and measurement options for cup positioning, leg length, and hip offset will give us the real-time, intraoperative data we need to hit our alignment targets repeatably in the OR," says Jeremy Gililland, MD, Associate Professor of Orthopedics at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, UT.

"We are thrilled to bring this latest version of our OrthoGrid Hip software to market," says Richard Boddington, co-founder and co-CEO of OrthoGrid. "The small footprint, noninvasive design, and cost-effective price point make it an easy decision for hospitals and surgery centers, as they look to recover from this backlog of elective procedures created by the COVID-19 pandemic."

About OrthoGrid Hip

OrthoGrid Hip is an image-processing software indicated to assist in the positioning of Total Hip Replacement components. It is intended to assist in precisely positioning Total Hip Replacement components intraoperatively by measuring their positions relative to the bone structures of interest provided that the points of interest can be identified from radiology images. Clinical judgement and experience are required to properly use the device. The device is not for primary image interpretation. The software is not for use on mobile phones. Learn more at www.OrthoGrid.com.

About OrthoGrid Systems, Inc.

OrthoGrid, founded in 2012, provides intraoperative alignment technologies via procedure-specific musculoskeletal applications for THA, hip preservation, and trauma. Its AI-enabled surgical guidance technology imports images from C-arms to reveal fluoroscopic distortion and helps surgeons achieve desirable and reproducible surgical outcomes. OrthoGrid is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with research facilities located in Strasbourg, France. Its technology is distributed in North America and Asia. Learn more at www.OrthoGrid.com.

