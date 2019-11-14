Orthopedic Braces And Supports Market Report 2019: Market is Expected to Reach a Value of USD 8.0 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orthopedic Braces And Supports Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Brace Type, Pain Management Products), By End Use (Orthopedic Clinics, OTC, Hospitals) And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global orthopedic braces and supports market size is expected to reach a value of USD 8.0 billion by 2026

It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis has led to the market growth. The products restrict mobility to a particular direction, thereby, assisting the overall movement of a patient.

Osteoporosis is considered as one of the leading causes of musculoskeletal or joint disorders among geriatric population, leading to the need for orthopedic braces. Geriatric population base exhibits highest incidence of musculoskeletal disorders. Thus, this group of population plays a vital role in accelerating the demand for the products. Aging leads to significant changes in the skeletal and neuromuscular systems, resulting in weak ligaments, arthritis, and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear. The geriatric population is also expected to grow at an unprecedented rate in the years to come. This factor is anticipated to propel the product demand in orthopedic braces and supports market.

Rising incidence of sport-related injuries has also become a leading cause for osteoarthritis among athletes. Health conscious people continuously engage in fitness-related activities. This might lead to muscle pain, which results in increased demand for braces and supports. Sometimes, athletic activities can also result in knee joint disorder or ankle injuries, which facilitate rise in demand for knee and ankle braces.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

Brace type held the maximum market share in 2018 owing to rising number of osteoarthritis cases, which has increased the need for braces and support devices

Pain management products also held significant market share in 2018 due to high prevalence of joint-related disorders

Under pain management segment, cold therapy and DVT products contributed immensely to the market growth through developmental strategies

Orthopedic clinic was the largest revenue contributor in terms of end use segments in 2018, due to increasing preference for orthopedic consultations for quick check up

The Over-the-Cunter (OTC) segment is anticipated to exhibit lucrative CAGR over the forecast period owing to the fact that the products are readily available in retail stores without a doctor's prescription

North America held the largest market share in 2018 owing to the rising healthcare expenditure and high purchasing power of the consumers

Few key companies operating in the orthopedic braces and supports market are



Breg, Inc.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

DJO Global, Inc.

Bauerfeind AG

Alcare Company Ltd.

Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH

Ossur Corporate

FLA Orthopedics, Inc.

Frank Stubbs Company, Inc.

McDavid Knee Guard , Inc.

, Inc. Hely & Weber

Aspen Medical Products



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Product Pipeline Analysis, by Stage

3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Cost structure analysis

3.4.2 User perspective analysis

3.4.2.1 Consumer behavior analysis

3.4.2.2 Market influencer analysis

3.4.3 Cost analysis breakdown

3.4.4 List of key end users, by region

3.5 Technology Overview

3.5.1 technology timeline

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.6.1 Reimbursement framework

3.6.2 Standards and compliances

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market driver analysis

3.7.1.1 Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases

3.7.1.2 Increase In Target Population Base

3.7.1.3 Rising Number Of Road Accidents And Sport-Related Injuries

3.7.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1 High Cost Of The Products

3.7.3 Industry challenges

3.7.3.1 Presence of ambiguous regulatory framework

3.8 Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Analysis Tools

3.8.1 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.8.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.8.3 Major deals and strategic alliances analysis

3.8.3.1 Joint ventures

3.8.3.2 Mergers and acquisitions

3.8.3.3 Licensing and partnership

3.8.3.4 Technology collaborations

3.8.3.5 Strategic Divestments

3.8.4 Market entry strategies

3.8.5 Case Studies



Chapter 4 Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market - Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.2 Company Categorization

4.3 Vendor Landscape

4.3.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

4.3.2 Key customers

4.3.3 Key company market share analysis, 2018

4.4 Public Companies

4.4.1 Company market position analysis

4.4.2 Company market share, by region

4.4.3 Competitive dashboard analysis

4.4.3.1 Market differentiators

4.4.3.2 Synergy analysis: Major deals and strategic alliances

4.5 Private Companies

4.5.1 List of key emerging companies

4.5.2 Regional network map

4.5.3 Company market position analysis

4.5.4 Supplier ranking



Chapter 5 Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market: Product Estimates And Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market, by Product, 2015 to 2026

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026

5.5.1 Brace Type

5.5.1.1 Brace type market, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.1.2 Brace type market, by end use, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.1.3 Knee Braces & Supports

5.5.1.3.1 Knee braces & supports market, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.1.3.1.1 Knee braces for osteoarthritis and ligament injuries market, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.1.3.1.2 Post-operational knee braces market, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.1.4 Back Braces & Supports

5.5.1.4.1 Back braces & supports market, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.1.4.1.1 Upper Spine Orthoses market, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.1.4.1.2 TLSOs market, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.1.4.1.3 LSOs market, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.1.4.1.4 Others market, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.1.5 Ankle Braces & Supports

5.5.1.5.1 Ankle braces & supports market, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.1.5.1.1 Soft braces market, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.1.5.1.2 Hinged braces market, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.1.6 Walking Boots

5.5.1.6.1 Walking boots market, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.1.6.1.1 Pneumatic walking boots market, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.1.6.1.2 Non-pneumatic walking boots market, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.1.7 Upper Extremity Braces & Supports

5.5.1.7.1 Upper extremity braces & supports market, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.1.7.1.1 Elbow braces & supports market, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.1.7.1.2 Wrist braces & supports market, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.1.7.1.3 Others market, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.2 Pain Management Products

5.5.2.1 Pain management products market, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.2.2 Pain management products market, by end use, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.2.3 Cold Therapy Products

5.5.2.4 DVT Products



Chapter 6 Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market: End Use Estimates And Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 End Use Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market, by End Use, 2015 to 2026

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026

6.5.1 Orthopedic Clinics

6.5.2 OTC

6.5.3 Hospitals

6.5.4 Other end uses



Chapter 7 Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Regional Market Snapshot

7.2 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018



Chapter 8 Company Profiles



