Orthopedic Institute Expands Pain Intervention Practice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Institute (OI) announced the addition of Dr. Brent Thurness, effective January 24th, to help meet the greater Sioux Falls region's increasing demand for more non-opioid chronic pain management solutions.

Orthopedic Institute is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Brent Thurness to our pain management team. Dr. Thurness will help us meet the region's increasing demand for more non-opioid pain management solutions for patients struggling with chronic pain. Dr. Brent Thurness specializes in non-opioid, non-surgical chronic pain treatments

"The opioid epidemic has devastated families and communities across this nation. In addition, it has shed light on the need for more non-opioid pain management solutions for patients struggling with chronic pain," said Lynda Barrie, CEO. "The addition of a highly-skilled physician such as Dr. Thurness will allow us to bring relief to more patients in need of treatment."

James Brunz, MD, a fellowship-trained pain medicine physician at OI, expressed enthusiasm about Dr. Thurness joining OI, "I have known Brent for over 15 years. He is a tremendous physician and an even better person. As Medical Director of the Anesthesia Department at Campbell County Hospital in Gillette, WY, he helped educate patients about the problem of opioid abuse and offered alternative methods for pain management. I am very excited to work side-by-side with Dr. Thurness again."

"Our pain management team fights chronic pain using the latest, most advanced treatment solutions to address back and spine problems, injuries, migraines, and disease. Dr. Thurness and his expertise in treating chronic pain using non-opioid, non-addictive therapies is a great addition to our team," said Blake Curd, MD.

"We are pleased Dr. Thurness has chosen to move to Sioux Falls and further his career at Orthopedic Institute. We believe he is an excellent fit because of his patient-centric approach to pain management. We want the best for our patients, and Dr. Thurness places patient improvement and maintaining function at the forefront," said David Jones Jr., MD.

Orthopedic Institute (OI), one of the most highly respected independent physician groups specializing in orthopedics and sports medicine in the Midwest, was founded in 1972. Located on the Avera McKennan Health main campus in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the group has steadily grown in size and scope, with 19 physicians and over 200 employees serving 17 satellite locations in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa. Through empowering the private practice model, OI delivers the most efficient, compassionate, and highest-quality care to the communities it serves. Nationally recognized and renowned in the region for providing extraordinary orthopedic care, OI is the proud sports medicine provider for local professional, university, and high school teams in southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. Visit orthopedicinstitutesf.com to learn more.

