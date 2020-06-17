Orthopedic Market Intelligence Report 2020 - COVID-19, Joint Replacement, Spine, Trauma, Sports Medicine, Orthobiologics, Contract Manufacturing

DUBLIN, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Orthopaedic - Orthopedic Industry Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is the definitive source for orthopedic market intelligence.

Special Features of the 2020 Installment Include:

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Insights

Data for Companies with Revenue > $100 Million

Bonus Excel File of Raw Numbers

Within this report, you'll find:

Eighty revenue and market share exhibits that are also presented in a standalone Excel file. These include:

2019 vs. 2018 revenue estimates for the 43 largest companies (revenue above $199 million ) and market share for the top seven

2019 vs. 2018 revenue estimates and market share for the top players in each market segment (joint replacement knee, hip, and extremities; spine; trauma; sports medicine; orthobiologics and contract manufacturers)



2019 U.S., EMEA, Asia Pacific and Rest of World revenue for the top thirteen companies and others

Growth rates for the largest players in each segment



2017 through 2022 year-over-year projections for the industry overall and each market segment

A summary of influences that shape the industry and each market segment

A recap of 2019 strategic activity, including acquisitions, FDA 510(k) clearances, product launches, and funding

Lists of companies that play in each market segment and the subsegments within which they sell products

Market drivers and advice regarding the current and critical opportunities and challenges driving the industry. These include:

The COVID-19 pandemic



Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) and outpatient care settings



New materials



Mergers & acquisitions in companies and hospitals



Robotics, computer-assisted surgery and connected ecosystems of products

A Contract Manufacturing chapter that details the sector's size and market forces. These companies are seen as an extension of device manufacturers' operations; therefore, they face similar market influences, including consolidation, global expansion, and personnel challenges.



A list of companies that received their first FDA 510(k) clearances and companies that received their first 510(k) clearance in a new market segment, as well as details on the company's product and headquarter country.

Venture capitalists, financial analysts, device companies, suppliers, consultants, and entrepreneurial-minded surgeons utilize components of this report to set strategy, prioritize actions and move their companies, their initiatives, and their careers-forward.



Users tell us that they use the report to:

Identify Acquisition Targets and New Customers

Improve Sales Forecasts

Bolster Business Plans

Refine Competitive Analysis

Expand Your Perspective on Crucial Orthopedic Market Dynamics

Advance Your Position Inside and Outside Your Company

Educate New Hires and Veteran Team Members

Key Topics Covered



PREFACE



NUMBERS AND SEGMENTS



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Situation Analysis

Performance Overview

Product Segments



Exhibit 1: Orthopedic Product Segment Sales - 2017 to 2019



Exhibit 2: Market Share by Product Segment - 2017 to 2019



Exhibit 3: Orthopedic Product Segment Sales by 2019 Market Share



Company Performance



Exhibit 4: Total Orthopedic Product Sales - 2017 to 2019



Exhibit 5: Market Share - Largest Players and All Others



Exhibit 6: Top Tier Company Sales by Market Segment



Exhibit 7: Total Orthopedic Sales - Players Between $400 and $999 Million

Exhibit 8: Total Orthopedic Sales - Companies Over $400 Million



Exhibit 9: Growth Rates for the Largest Orthopedic Companies



Exhibit 10: Total Orthopedic Sales - Players Between $200 and $399 Million

Exhibit 11: Total Orthopedic Sales - Players Between $100 and $199 Million

Exhibit 12: Orthopedic Sales by Geographic Region



Exhibit 13: Orthopedic Sales Performance by Geographic Region



Market Forecasts



Exhibit 14: Orthopedic Sales - 2017 to 2022



Exhibit 15: Orthopedic Sales Trajectory - 2017 to 2022

JOINT REPLACEMENT

Market & Players Review

Exhibit 16: Joint Replacement Market Share



Exhibit 17: Joint Replacement Sales - 2017 to 2019



Exhibit 18: Joint Replacement Sales by Segment



Exhibit 19: Joint Replacement Sales - Players Over $100 Million and All Others

Exhibit 20: Joint Replacement Market Share - Top 10 Players and All Others



Exhibit 21: Largest Joint Replacement Companies by Revenue



Exhibit 22: Growth Rates for the Largest Joint Replacement Companies by Revenue



Robotics and Enabling Technologies in Joint Replacement

Knees

Exhibit 23: Knee Market Share



Exhibit 24: Knee Sales - 2017 to 2019



Exhibit 25: Knee Sales - Players Over $50 Million and All Others

Exhibit 26: Knee Market Share - Top 10 Players and All Others



Exhibit 27: 10 Largest Knee Companies by Revenue



Exhibit 28: Growth Rates for the 10 Largest Knee Companies

Hips

Exhibit 29: Hip Market Share



Exhibit 30: Hip Sales - 2017 to 2019



Exhibit 31: Hip Sales - Players Over $50 Million and All Others

Exhibit 32: Hip Market Share - Top 10 Players and All Others



Exhibit 33: 10 Largest Hip Companies by Revenue



Exhibit 34: Growth Rates for the 10 Largest Hip Players

Extremities

Exhibit 35: Extremities Joint Market Share



Exhibit 36: Extremities Joint Sales - 2017 to 2019



Exhibit 37: Extremities Joint Sales - Players Over $50 Million and All Others

Exhibit 38: Extremities Market Share - Top 9 Players and All Others



Exhibit 39: 9 Largest Extremities Companies by Revenue



Exhibit 40: Growth Rates for the 9 Largest Extremities Companies

Joint Replacement Market Forecast

Exhibit 41: Joint Replacement Sales - 2017 to 2022



Exhibit 42: Joint Replacement Sales Trajectory - 2017 to 2022

Companies to Watch

Corin Enters Robotics Market with OMNI Acquisition



LimaCorporate Expands Enabling Technology, 3D Printing Portfolio



DT MedTech Expands with New Total Ankle in U.S. Market

Product Launches & Technologies

Strategic Product Launches in 2019



Companies with First FDA 510(k) in 2019

SPINE

Market & Players Review Exhibit 43: Spine Market Share

Exhibit 44: Spine Sales - 2017 to 2019



Exhibit 45: Spine Sales by Segments



Exhibit 46: Spine Sales - Players Over $50 Million and All Others

Exhibit 47: Spine Sales Growth Rates - Spine Focused and Diversified Players



Exhibit 48: Spine Market Share - Top 11 Players and All Others

Market Forecast

Exhibit 49: Spine Sales - 2017 to 2022



Exhibit 50: Spine Sales Trajectory - 2017 to 2022

Companies to Watch

ATEC's Painful Road Back to Relevance in Spine



MiRus Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Implant with New Superalloy



SI-BONE Double-Digit Growth Fueled by Reimbursement Wins

Product Launches & Technologies

Strategic Product Launches in 2019



Companies with First FDA 510(k) in 2019

TRAUMA

Market & Players Review

Exhibit 51: Trauma Market Share



Exhibit 52: Trauma Sales - 2017 to 2019



Exhibit 53: Trauma Sales - Players Over $50 Million and All Others

Exhibit 54: 12 Largest Trauma Players by Sales



Exhibit 55: Trauma Market Share - Top 12 Players and All Others



Exhibit 56: Growth Rates for the 12 Largest Trauma Companies



Market Forecast



Exhibit 57: Trauma Sales - 2017 to 2022



Exhibit 58: Trauma Sales Trajectory - 2017 to 2022

Companies to Watch

OrthoPediatrics Eyeing $100 Million Mark, $50 Million in Trauma

Paragon 28 Growth Backed by Aggressive Product Development

Product Launches & Technologies

Strategic Product Launches in 2019



Companies with First FDA 510(k) in 2019

SPORTS MEDICINE

Market & Players Review

Exhibit 59: Sports Medicine Market Share



Exhibit 60: Sports Medicine Sales - 2017 to 2019



Exhibit 61: Sports Medicine Sales - Players Over $100 Million and All Others

Exhibit 62: 7 Largest Sports Medicine Companies by Revenue



Exhibit 63: Sports Medicine Market Share - Top 7 Players and All Others



Exhibit 64: Growth Rates for the 7 Largest Sports Medicine Companies

Market Forecast

Exhibit 65: Sports Medicine Sales - 2017 to 2022



Exhibit 66: Sports Medicine Sales Trajectory - 2017 to 2022

Companies to Watch

ConMed Looks to New Products and Sales Structure to Maintain Growth



Anika Diversifies Revenue Mix Through Regenerative Medicine

Product Launches & Technologies

Strategic Product Launches in 2019



Companies with First FDA 510(k) in 2019

ORTHOBIOLOGICS

Market & Players Review

Exhibit 67: Orthobiologics Market Share



Exhibit 68: Orthobiologics Sales - 2017 to 2019



Exhibit 69: Orthobiologics Sales - Players Over $50 Million and All Others

Exhibit 70: Orthobiologics Market Share - Top 11 Players and All Others



Exhibit 71: 11 Largest Orthobiologics Companies by Revenue



Exhibit 72: Growth Rates for the 11 Largest Orthobiologics Companies

Market Forecast Exhibit 73: Orthobiologics Sales - 2017 to 2022

Exhibit 74: Orthobiologics Sales Trajectory - 2017 to 2022

Companies to Watch

SeaSpine Doubles Down on DBMS with OsteoStrand



Vericel: A High Growth Story with Staying Power

Product Launches & Technologies

Strategic Product Launches in 2019

CONTRACT MANUFACTURING

Market & Players Review Exhibit 75: Contract Manufacturing Orthopedic Sales - 2017 to 2019

Exhibit 76: Contract Manufacturing Orthopedic Sales - Players Over $100 Million



Exhibit 77: Contract Manufacturing Orthopedic Market Share - Top 7 Players and All Others



Exhibit 78: Top 10 Contract Manufacturers by Orthopedic Revenue Rank

Market Forecast

Exhibit 79: Contract Manufacturing Sales - 2017 to 2022



Exhibit 80: Contract Manufacturing Trajectory - 2017 to 2022

Companies to Watch

Jabil Creates Formal Healthcare Group



Lincotek Positioned as a Top Supplier with CoorsTek Acquisition

Capability and Certification Expansions

Equipment and Facility Expansions

APPENDICES

Appendix A: 2019 FDA 510(K)s

Appendix B: 2019 Funding

Appendix C: Contract Manufacturer M&A

Appendix D: Device and Orthobiologic Company M&A

Appendix E: Joint Replacement

Appendix F: Spine

Appendix G: Trauma

Appendix H: Sports Medicine

Appendix I: Orthobiologics

Appendix J: Robotics & Digital Surgery



Companies Mentioned



Acumed

Aesculap

Alphatec/ATEC Spine

Amplitude

Anika Therapeutics

Arthrex

Arthrosurface

Autocam Medical

Avalign

Bioventus

CeramTec

Conformis

ConMed

Corin

Cretex Companies

CrossRoads Extremity Systems

DePuy Synthes

DJO

Elos Medtech

EOS imaging

Episurf Medical

Evolutis

Exactech

Globus Medical

GS Medical

HAPPE Spine

Heraeus

Implantcast

Intech

Integra LifeSciences

KARL STORZ

Kyocera

LifeNet Health

LimaCorporate

Mathys

Medacta

Medartis

Medtronic

MicroPort Orthopedics

MiRus

MTF Biologics

NN Life Sciences

NuVasive

Orchid Orthopedic Solutions

Orthofix Medical

OrthoPediatrics

OsteoMed

RTI Surgical

SeaSpine

Seikagaku

Smith & Nephew

Spineart

Stryker

Tecomet

ulrich medical

Viant

Waldemar Link

WishBone Medical

Wright Medical

Zimmer Biomet

