Orthopedic Market Intelligence Report 2020 - COVID-19, Joint Replacement, Spine, Trauma, Sports Medicine, Orthobiologics, Contract Manufacturing

This report is the definitive source for orthopedic market intelligence.
Special Features of the 2020 Installment Include:
- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Insights
- Data for Companies with Revenue >$100 Million
- Bonus Excel File of Raw Numbers
Within this report, you'll find:
- Eighty revenue and market share exhibits that are also presented in a standalone Excel file. These include:
- 2019 vs. 2018 revenue estimates for the 43 largest companies (revenue above $199 million) and market share for the top seven
- 2019 vs. 2018 revenue estimates and market share for the top players in each market segment (joint replacement knee, hip, and extremities; spine; trauma; sports medicine; orthobiologics and contract manufacturers)
- 2019 U.S., EMEA, Asia Pacific and Rest of World revenue for the top thirteen companies and others
- Growth rates for the largest players in each segment
- 2017 through 2022 year-over-year projections for the industry overall and each market segment
- A summary of influences that shape the industry and each market segment
- A recap of 2019 strategic activity, including acquisitions, FDA 510(k) clearances, product launches, and funding
- Lists of companies that play in each market segment and the subsegments within which they sell products
- Market drivers and advice regarding the current and critical opportunities and challenges driving the industry. These include:
- The COVID-19 pandemic
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) and outpatient care settings
- New materials
- Mergers & acquisitions in companies and hospitals
- Robotics, computer-assisted surgery and connected ecosystems of products
A Contract Manufacturing chapter that details the sector's size and market forces. These companies are seen as an extension of device manufacturers' operations; therefore, they face similar market influences, including consolidation, global expansion, and personnel challenges.
A list of companies that received their first FDA 510(k) clearances and companies that received their first 510(k) clearance in a new market segment, as well as details on the company's product and headquarter country.
Venture capitalists, financial analysts, device companies, suppliers, consultants, and entrepreneurial-minded surgeons utilize components of this report to set strategy, prioritize actions and move their companies, their initiatives, and their careers-forward.
Users tell us that they use the report to:
- Identify Acquisition Targets and New Customers
- Improve Sales Forecasts
- Bolster Business Plans
- Refine Competitive Analysis
- Expand Your Perspective on Crucial Orthopedic Market Dynamics
- Advance Your Position Inside and Outside Your Company
- Educate New Hires and Veteran Team Members
Key Topics Covered
PREFACE
NUMBERS AND SEGMENTS
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Situation Analysis
- Performance Overview
- Product Segments
- Exhibit 1: Orthopedic Product Segment Sales - 2017 to 2019
- Exhibit 2: Market Share by Product Segment - 2017 to 2019
- Exhibit 3: Orthopedic Product Segment Sales by 2019 Market Share
- Company Performance
- Exhibit 4: Total Orthopedic Product Sales - 2017 to 2019
- Exhibit 5: Market Share - Largest Players and All Others
- Exhibit 6: Top Tier Company Sales by Market Segment
- Exhibit 7: Total Orthopedic Sales - Players Between $400 and $999 Million
- Exhibit 8: Total Orthopedic Sales - Companies Over $400 Million
- Exhibit 9: Growth Rates for the Largest Orthopedic Companies
- Exhibit 10: Total Orthopedic Sales - Players Between $200 and $399 Million
- Exhibit 11: Total Orthopedic Sales - Players Between $100 and $199 Million
- Exhibit 12: Orthopedic Sales by Geographic Region
- Exhibit 13: Orthopedic Sales Performance by Geographic Region
- Market Forecasts
- Exhibit 14: Orthopedic Sales - 2017 to 2022
- Exhibit 15: Orthopedic Sales Trajectory - 2017 to 2022
JOINT REPLACEMENT
- Market & Players Review
- Exhibit 16: Joint Replacement Market Share
- Exhibit 17: Joint Replacement Sales - 2017 to 2019
- Exhibit 18: Joint Replacement Sales by Segment
- Exhibit 19: Joint Replacement Sales - Players Over $100 Million and All Others
- Exhibit 20: Joint Replacement Market Share - Top 10 Players and All Others
- Exhibit 21: Largest Joint Replacement Companies by Revenue
- Exhibit 22: Growth Rates for the Largest Joint Replacement Companies by Revenue
- Robotics and Enabling Technologies in Joint Replacement
- Knees
- Exhibit 23: Knee Market Share
- Exhibit 24: Knee Sales - 2017 to 2019
- Exhibit 25: Knee Sales - Players Over $50 Million and All Others
- Exhibit 26: Knee Market Share - Top 10 Players and All Others
- Exhibit 27: 10 Largest Knee Companies by Revenue
- Exhibit 28: Growth Rates for the 10 Largest Knee Companies
- Hips
- Exhibit 29: Hip Market Share
- Exhibit 30: Hip Sales - 2017 to 2019
- Exhibit 31: Hip Sales - Players Over $50 Million and All Others
- Exhibit 32: Hip Market Share - Top 10 Players and All Others
- Exhibit 33: 10 Largest Hip Companies by Revenue
- Exhibit 34: Growth Rates for the 10 Largest Hip Players
- Extremities
- Exhibit 35: Extremities Joint Market Share
- Exhibit 36: Extremities Joint Sales - 2017 to 2019
- Exhibit 37: Extremities Joint Sales - Players Over $50 Million and All Others
- Exhibit 38: Extremities Market Share - Top 9 Players and All Others
- Exhibit 39: 9 Largest Extremities Companies by Revenue
- Exhibit 40: Growth Rates for the 9 Largest Extremities Companies
- Joint Replacement Market Forecast
- Exhibit 41: Joint Replacement Sales - 2017 to 2022
- Exhibit 42: Joint Replacement Sales Trajectory - 2017 to 2022
- Companies to Watch
- Corin Enters Robotics Market with OMNI Acquisition
- LimaCorporate Expands Enabling Technology, 3D Printing Portfolio
- DT MedTech Expands with New Total Ankle in U.S. Market
- Product Launches & Technologies
- Strategic Product Launches in 2019
- Companies with First FDA 510(k) in 2019
SPINE
- Market & Players Review Exhibit 43: Spine Market Share
- Exhibit 44: Spine Sales - 2017 to 2019
- Exhibit 45: Spine Sales by Segments
- Exhibit 46: Spine Sales - Players Over $50 Million and All Others
- Exhibit 47: Spine Sales Growth Rates - Spine Focused and Diversified Players
- Exhibit 48: Spine Market Share - Top 11 Players and All Others
- Market Forecast
- Exhibit 49: Spine Sales - 2017 to 2022
- Exhibit 50: Spine Sales Trajectory - 2017 to 2022
- Companies to Watch
- ATEC's Painful Road Back to Relevance in Spine
- MiRus Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Implant with New Superalloy
- SI-BONE Double-Digit Growth Fueled by Reimbursement Wins
- Product Launches & Technologies
- Strategic Product Launches in 2019
- Companies with First FDA 510(k) in 2019
TRAUMA
- Market & Players Review
- Exhibit 51: Trauma Market Share
- Exhibit 52: Trauma Sales - 2017 to 2019
- Exhibit 53: Trauma Sales - Players Over $50 Million and All Others
- Exhibit 54: 12 Largest Trauma Players by Sales
- Exhibit 55: Trauma Market Share - Top 12 Players and All Others
- Exhibit 56: Growth Rates for the 12 Largest Trauma Companies
- Market Forecast
- Exhibit 57: Trauma Sales - 2017 to 2022
- Exhibit 58: Trauma Sales Trajectory - 2017 to 2022
- Companies to Watch
- OrthoPediatrics Eyeing $100 Million Mark, $50 Million in Trauma
- Paragon 28 Growth Backed by Aggressive Product Development
- Product Launches & Technologies
- Strategic Product Launches in 2019
- Companies with First FDA 510(k) in 2019
SPORTS MEDICINE
- Market & Players Review
- Exhibit 59: Sports Medicine Market Share
- Exhibit 60: Sports Medicine Sales - 2017 to 2019
- Exhibit 61: Sports Medicine Sales - Players Over $100 Million and All Others
- Exhibit 62: 7 Largest Sports Medicine Companies by Revenue
- Exhibit 63: Sports Medicine Market Share - Top 7 Players and All Others
- Exhibit 64: Growth Rates for the 7 Largest Sports Medicine Companies
- Market Forecast
- Exhibit 65: Sports Medicine Sales - 2017 to 2022
- Exhibit 66: Sports Medicine Sales Trajectory - 2017 to 2022
- Companies to Watch
- ConMed Looks to New Products and Sales Structure to Maintain Growth
- Anika Diversifies Revenue Mix Through Regenerative Medicine
- Product Launches & Technologies
- Strategic Product Launches in 2019
- Companies with First FDA 510(k) in 2019
ORTHOBIOLOGICS
- Market & Players Review
- Exhibit 67: Orthobiologics Market Share
- Exhibit 68: Orthobiologics Sales - 2017 to 2019
- Exhibit 69: Orthobiologics Sales - Players Over $50 Million and All Others
- Exhibit 70: Orthobiologics Market Share - Top 11 Players and All Others
- Exhibit 71: 11 Largest Orthobiologics Companies by Revenue
- Exhibit 72: Growth Rates for the 11 Largest Orthobiologics Companies
- Market Forecast Exhibit 73: Orthobiologics Sales - 2017 to 2022
- Exhibit 74: Orthobiologics Sales Trajectory - 2017 to 2022
- Companies to Watch
- SeaSpine Doubles Down on DBMS with OsteoStrand
- Vericel: A High Growth Story with Staying Power
- Product Launches & Technologies
- Strategic Product Launches in 2019
CONTRACT MANUFACTURING
- Market & Players Review Exhibit 75: Contract Manufacturing Orthopedic Sales - 2017 to 2019
- Exhibit 76: Contract Manufacturing Orthopedic Sales - Players Over $100 Million
- Exhibit 77: Contract Manufacturing Orthopedic Market Share - Top 7 Players and All Others
- Exhibit 78: Top 10 Contract Manufacturers by Orthopedic Revenue Rank
- Market Forecast
- Exhibit 79: Contract Manufacturing Sales - 2017 to 2022
- Exhibit 80: Contract Manufacturing Trajectory - 2017 to 2022
- Companies to Watch
- Jabil Creates Formal Healthcare Group
- Lincotek Positioned as a Top Supplier with CoorsTek Acquisition
- Capability and Certification Expansions
- Equipment and Facility Expansions
APPENDICES
Appendix A: 2019 FDA 510(K)s
Appendix B: 2019 Funding
Appendix C: Contract Manufacturer M&A
Appendix D: Device and Orthobiologic Company M&A
Appendix E: Joint Replacement
Appendix F: Spine
Appendix G: Trauma
Appendix H: Sports Medicine
Appendix I: Orthobiologics
Appendix J: Robotics & Digital Surgery
Companies Mentioned
- Acumed
- Aesculap
- Alphatec/ATEC Spine
- Amplitude
- Anika Therapeutics
- Arthrex
- Arthrosurface
- Autocam Medical
- Avalign
- Bioventus
- CeramTec
- Conformis
- ConMed
- Corin
- Cretex Companies
- CrossRoads Extremity Systems
- DePuy Synthes
- DJO
- Elos Medtech
- EOS imaging
- Episurf Medical
- Evolutis
- Exactech
- Globus Medical
- GS Medical
- HAPPE Spine
- Heraeus
- Implantcast
- Intech
- Integra LifeSciences
- KARL STORZ
- Kyocera
- LifeNet Health
- LimaCorporate
- Mathys
- Medacta
- Medartis
- Medtronic
- MicroPort Orthopedics
- MiRus
- MTF Biologics
- NN Life Sciences
- NuVasive
- Orchid Orthopedic Solutions
- Orthofix Medical
- OrthoPediatrics
- OsteoMed
- RTI Surgical
- SeaSpine
- Seikagaku
- Smith & Nephew
- Spineart
- Stryker
- Tecomet
- ulrich medical
- Viant
- Waldemar Link
- WishBone Medical
- Wright Medical
- Zimmer Biomet
