Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market size worth $ 5135.65 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 14.60% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market" By Application (Knee, Hip, and Spine), By Technology (Electromagnetic, Optical), By End-Use (Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market size was valued at USD 1738.52 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5135.65 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.60% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Overview

Orthopedic navigation systems can be of two types active or passive. The active systems are those which are actually involved in the surgical procedures. On the other hand, the passive navigation systems are used to assists the surgeons in minimizing the displacements. They also provide the intra operative operations to the surgeons and possess numerous advantages over the conventional orthopedic surgical procedures.

Since the orthopedic navigation systems are one of the technologically advanced healthcare systems which have simplified the highly critical orthopedic treatments, surgeries and diagnosis. These systems allow the surgeons to analyze and assist in the intra operative methods. There are numerous other advantages associated with these systems such as minimization of errors, diagnosis, feedbacks and many others. This will ultimately upsurge the demand for orthopedic navigation systems.

Key Developments

On May 10, 2019 , Medtronic has withdrawn from the knee replacement work which is being done by Responsive Orthopedics, a startup it was acquired in 2016 that had aimed to disrupt the market with lower-cost artificial joints and a bundled payment model.

Key Players

The major key players in the market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker, Medtronic, Smith+Nephew, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (DePuy Synthes), Zimmer Biomet, Amplitude Surgical, Kinamed, Inc., Globus Medical, and OrthAlign.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market On the basis of Application, Technology, End-Use, and Geography.

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market, By Application

Knee



Hip



Spine

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market, By Technology

Electromagnetic



Optical



Others

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market, By End-Use

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

