Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Size to Grow by USD 468.88 Mn| Use of Technically Advanced Orthopedic Prosthetics to Boost Growth | Technavio

Orthopedic Prosthetics Market: Segmentation

Orthopedic Prosthetics Market is segmented as below:

Product

Lower Extremity Orthopedic Prosthetics



Upper Extremity Orthopedic Prosthetics

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

North America will account for 35% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for orthopedic prosthetics. The market in this region will increase faster than the markets in South America and the Middle East and Africa.

The rise in the prevalence of diabetes and peripheral vascular disorders associated with limbs and sports-related injuries would aid the growth of the orthopedic prosthetics market in North America.

Orthopedic Prosthetics Market: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our orthopedic prosthetics market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growing popularity of customized orthopedic prosthetics as one of the prime reasons driving the orthopedic prosthetics market growth during the next few years.

Orthopedic Prosthetics Market: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Blatchford Ltd.

Fillauer LLC

Globus Medical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Ossur hf.

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corp.

WillowWood Global LLC

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Orthopedic Prosthetics Market: Key Highlights

Detailed information on factors that will assist orthopedic prosthetics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the orthopedic prosthetics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the orthopedic prosthetics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of orthopedic prosthetics market vendors.

Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 468.88 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Blatchford Ltd., Fillauer LLC, Globus Medical Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Ossur hf., Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corp., WillowWood Global LLC, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

