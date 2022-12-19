Orthopedic prosthetics market to grow by 4.52% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing number of trauma, accident cases, and birth defects will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Orthopedic prosthetics market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Advanced Arm Dynamics Inc, Arthrex Inc., Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corp. of India , B. Braun SE, Blatchford Group, Exactech Inc., Fillauer LLC, Globus Medical Inc., Hanger Inc., Johnson & Johnson, LeTourneau Prosthetics and Orthotics, Orthotic and Prosthetic Lab Inc, Ossur hf, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, RTI Surgical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Steeper Inc., Stryker Corp., WillowWood Global LLC, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. among others

: 15+, Including Advanced Arm Dynamics Inc, Arthrex Inc., Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corp. of , B. Braun SE, Blatchford Group, Exactech Inc., Fillauer LLC, Globus Medical Inc., Hanger Inc., Johnson & Johnson, LeTourneau Prosthetics and Orthotics, Orthotic and Prosthetic Lab Inc, Ossur hf, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, RTI Surgical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Steeper Inc., Stryker Corp., WillowWood Global LLC, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (lower extremity orthopedic prosthetics and upper extremity orthopedic prosthetics), technology (conventional, electric-powered, and hybrid), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

To understand more about the orthopedic prosthetics market, request a sample report

The orthopedic prosthetics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

In 2017, the orthopedic prosthetics market was valued at USD 2,120.81 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 794.22 million. The orthopedic prosthetics market size is estimated to grow by USD 756.75 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.55% according to Technavio.

Orthopedic prosthetics market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global orthopedic prosthetics market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Advanced Arm Dynamics Inc: The company offers Orthopedic Prosthetics products for the upper limbs and lower limbs under two brands, namely, Cappful and Caproq.

The company offers Orthopedic Prosthetics products for the upper limbs and lower limbs under two brands, namely, Cappful and Caproq. Arthrex Inc.: The company offers Orthopedic Prosthetics products for shoulder, knee, elbow, arthroplasty shoulder, hand and wrist and foot and ankle.

The company offers Orthopedic Prosthetics products for shoulder, knee, elbow, arthroplasty shoulder, hand and wrist and foot and ankle. B. Braun SE: The company offers Orthopedic Prosthetics products for total hip joint replacements and hip arthroplasty under brands called AESCULAP and Plasmafit.

Global orthopedic prosthetics market – Market dynamics

Major Drivers:

Growing number of trauma, accident cases, and birth defects

Availability of technically advanced orthopedic prosthetics

Growing number of amputation surgeries and the focus on restoring mobility and independence among amputees

KEY challenges:

High cost of prosthetics

Insufficient reimbursement policies and reimbursement denial by private insurance companies

Risks and complications related to prosthetic devices

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this orthopedic prosthetics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the orthopedic prosthetics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the orthopedic prosthetics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the orthopedic prosthetics market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of orthopedic prosthetics market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Gender Reassignment Surgery Market by Type, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The gender reassignment surgery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 321.48 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (male to female and female to male), end-user (hospitals and clinics), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)).

N95 Respirators Market by Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The N95 respirators market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 415.31 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (respirators without exhalation valve and respirators with exhalation valve), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 756.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Arm Dynamics Inc, Arthrex Inc., Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corp. of India, B. Braun SE, Blatchford Group, Exactech Inc., Fillauer LLC, Globus Medical Inc., Hanger Inc., Johnson and Johnson, LeTourneau Prosthetics and Orthotics, Orthotic and Prosthetic Lab Inc, Ossur hf, Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, RTI Surgical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Steeper Inc., Stryker Corp., WillowWood Global LLC, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Lower extremity orthopedic prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Lower extremity orthopedic prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Lower extremity orthopedic prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Lower extremity orthopedic prosthetics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Lower extremity orthopedic prosthetics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Upper extremity orthopedic prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Upper extremity orthopedic prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Upper extremity orthopedic prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Upper extremity orthopedic prosthetics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Upper extremity orthopedic prosthetics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Electric-powered - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Electric-powered - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Electric-powered - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Electric-powered - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Electric-powered - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Advanced Arm Dynamics Inc

Exhibit 108: Advanced Arm Dynamics Inc - Overview



Exhibit 109: Advanced Arm Dynamics Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Advanced Arm Dynamics Inc - Key offerings

12.4 Arthrex Inc.

Exhibit 111: Arthrex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Arthrex Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Arthrex Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 114: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 115: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 116: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 117: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

12.6 Blatchford Group

Exhibit 119: Blatchford Group - Overview



Exhibit 120: Blatchford Group - Key offerings

12.7 Exactech Inc.

Exhibit 121: Exactech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Exactech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Exactech Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Fillauer LLC

Exhibit 124: Fillauer LLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: Fillauer LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Fillauer LLC - Key offerings

12.9 Globus Medical Inc.

Exhibit 127: Globus Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Globus Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Globus Medical Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Hanger Inc.

Exhibit 130: Hanger Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Hanger Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Hanger Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Hanger Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 134: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 135: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 137: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

12.12 Ossur hf

Exhibit 139: Ossur hf - Overview



Exhibit 140: Ossur hf - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Ossur hf - Key news



Exhibit 142: Ossur hf - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Ossur hf - Segment focus

12.13 Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 144: Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 145: Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

12.14 Smith and Nephew plc

Exhibit 147: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview



Exhibit 148: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news



Exhibit 150: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

12.15 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 152: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 WillowWood Global LLC

Exhibit 157: WillowWood Global LLC - Overview



Exhibit 158: WillowWood Global LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: WillowWood Global LLC - Key offerings

12.17 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 160: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio