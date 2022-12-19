Orthopedic prosthetics market to grow by 4.52% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing number of trauma, accident cases, and birth defects will drive growth - Technavio

Dec 19, 2022, 15:30 ET
Orthopedic prosthetics market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including Advanced Arm Dynamics Inc, Arthrex Inc., Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corp. of India, B. Braun SE, Blatchford Group, Exactech Inc., Fillauer LLC, Globus Medical Inc., Hanger Inc., Johnson & Johnson, LeTourneau Prosthetics and Orthotics, Orthotic and Prosthetic Lab Inc, Ossur hf, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, RTI Surgical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Steeper Inc., Stryker Corp., WillowWood Global LLC, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Product (lower extremity orthopedic prosthetics and upper extremity orthopedic prosthetics), technology (conventional, electric-powered, and hybrid), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
The orthopedic prosthetics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why Buy?
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
In 2017, the orthopedic prosthetics market was valued at USD 2,120.81 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 794.22 million. The orthopedic prosthetics market size is estimated to grow by USD 756.75 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.55% according to Technavio.
Orthopedic prosthetics market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Global orthopedic prosthetics market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
- Advanced Arm Dynamics Inc: The company offers Orthopedic Prosthetics products for the upper limbs and lower limbs under two brands, namely, Cappful and Caproq.
- Arthrex Inc.: The company offers Orthopedic Prosthetics products for shoulder, knee, elbow, arthroplasty shoulder, hand and wrist and foot and ankle.
- B. Braun SE: The company offers Orthopedic Prosthetics products for total hip joint replacements and hip arthroplasty under brands called AESCULAP and Plasmafit.
Global orthopedic prosthetics market – Market dynamics
Major Drivers:
- Growing number of trauma, accident cases, and birth defects
- Availability of technically advanced orthopedic prosthetics
- Growing number of amputation surgeries and the focus on restoring mobility and independence among amputees
KEY challenges:
- High cost of prosthetics
- Insufficient reimbursement policies and reimbursement denial by private insurance companies
- Risks and complications related to prosthetic devices
What are the key data covered in this orthopedic prosthetics market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the orthopedic prosthetics market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the orthopedic prosthetics market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the orthopedic prosthetics market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of orthopedic prosthetics market vendors
|
Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
162
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 756.75 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.52
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 32%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Advanced Arm Dynamics Inc, Arthrex Inc., Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corp. of India, B. Braun SE, Blatchford Group, Exactech Inc., Fillauer LLC, Globus Medical Inc., Hanger Inc., Johnson and Johnson, LeTourneau Prosthetics and Orthotics, Orthotic and Prosthetic Lab Inc, Ossur hf, Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, RTI Surgical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Steeper Inc., Stryker Corp., WillowWood Global LLC, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Lower extremity orthopedic prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Lower extremity orthopedic prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Lower extremity orthopedic prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Lower extremity orthopedic prosthetics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Lower extremity orthopedic prosthetics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Upper extremity orthopedic prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Upper extremity orthopedic prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Upper extremity orthopedic prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Upper extremity orthopedic prosthetics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Upper extremity orthopedic prosthetics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Technology
- 7.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Electric-powered - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Electric-powered - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Electric-powered - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Electric-powered - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Electric-powered - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 106: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Advanced Arm Dynamics Inc
- Exhibit 108: Advanced Arm Dynamics Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Advanced Arm Dynamics Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Advanced Arm Dynamics Inc - Key offerings
- 12.4 Arthrex Inc.
- Exhibit 111: Arthrex Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Arthrex Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Arthrex Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.5 B. Braun SE
- Exhibit 114: B. Braun SE - Overview
- Exhibit 115: B. Braun SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 116: B. Braun SE - Key news
- Exhibit 117: B. Braun SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: B. Braun SE - Segment focus
- 12.6 Blatchford Group
- Exhibit 119: Blatchford Group - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Blatchford Group - Key offerings
- 12.7 Exactech Inc.
- Exhibit 121: Exactech Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Exactech Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Exactech Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Fillauer LLC
- Exhibit 124: Fillauer LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Fillauer LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Fillauer LLC - Key offerings
- 12.9 Globus Medical Inc.
- Exhibit 127: Globus Medical Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Globus Medical Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Globus Medical Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Hanger Inc.
- Exhibit 130: Hanger Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Hanger Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Hanger Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: Hanger Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Johnson and Johnson
- Exhibit 134: Johnson and Johnson - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: Johnson and Johnson - Key news
- Exhibit 137: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 138: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus
- 12.12 Ossur hf
- Exhibit 139: Ossur hf - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Ossur hf - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: Ossur hf - Key news
- Exhibit 142: Ossur hf - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: Ossur hf - Segment focus
- 12.13 Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 144: Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- 12.14 Smith and Nephew plc
- Exhibit 147: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news
- Exhibit 150: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 151: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus
- 12.15 Stryker Corp.
- Exhibit 152: Stryker Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Stryker Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 154: Stryker Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 155: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.16 WillowWood Global LLC
- Exhibit 157: WillowWood Global LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 158: WillowWood Global LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: WillowWood Global LLC - Key offerings
- 12.17 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 160: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 161: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 162: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 163: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 164: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 168: Research methodology
- Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 170: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations
Share this article