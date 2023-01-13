ORTHOPEDIC REHABILITATION ASSOCIATES OPENS SIXTH COLORADO SPRINGS-AREA OUTPATIENT CLINIC

At 7218 N. Academy Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Rehabilitation Associates has opened its sixth area outpatient clinic at 7218 N. Academy Blvd.

The new clinic operates 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, please call 719-505-7510 or visit ora.urpt.com.

The clinic offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, Orthopedic Rehabilitation Associates offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

Clinic director Cindy Piepes earned a bachelor's degree in health sciences from the University of Central Florida and a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of St. Augustine.

Piepes completed an orthopedic residency through Upstream Rehabilitation Institute and is pursuing certification as an orthopedic clinical specialist.

Orthopedic Rehabilitation Associates also operates its Austin Bluffs, Elkton, Interquest, Tutt and World Arena clinics in Colorado Springs and a clinic in Monument.

