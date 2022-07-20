Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market to Grow at USD 24.22 billion by 2029 with Analysis of Size, Share, Applications, Trends, Investment Opportunities and Key Players

SAN DIEGO , July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The comprehensive industry research on "Global orthopedic Surgical Robots Market" published by Data Bridge Market research which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analysed in the report. Orthopedic surgical robots are the most promising market research report which has been framed in the way you foresee. As today's businesses insist the market research analysis before taking any verdict about the products, opting such market research report is essential for the businesses. This orthopedic Surgical Robots market research report deals with an array of important market related aspects which can be listed as follows; market size estimations, company and market best practices, entry level strategies, market dynamics, positioning, segmentations, competitive landscaping and benchmarking, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings.

Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market was valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 24.22 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 18.1% in 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Surging cases of various infectious diseases which results in growing orthopedic surgical robots prevalence is estimated to drive the market's growth across the globe. The orthopedic surgical robots market is largely influenced by the surging focus of key players towards technological advances in molecular diagnostics and indulging towards collaboration and partnerships with other organizations. Consequently, the market is being propelled forward with various growth determinants and is projected to show substantial growth over the forecasted period.

Growing Funding and Other Advancements

Moreover, the imputing technological pace advancing in medical robotics or surgical robotics are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. Surge in funding for medical robot research and increased government initiatives to support orthopedic surgeries by providing reimbursements and compensation will further offer numerous growth opportunities for the market.

Some of the major players operating in the orthopedic surgical robots market are

Intuitive Surgical (U.S.)

Stryker (U.S.)

Medtronic ( Ireland )

) Smith+Nephew (UK)

Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)

Asensus Surgical US Inc., (U.S.)

Corindus Inc., (U.S.)

Renishaw plc (UK)

Auris Health Inc., (U.S.)

Think Surgical Inc., (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)

CMR Surgical Ltd. (U.S.)

Preceyes BV ( Netherlands )

) Microsure ( Netherlands )

) Titan Medical Inc., ( Canada )

) Avateramedical Gmbh ( Germany )

) Medicaroid Corporation ( Japan )

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the orthopedic Surgical Robots market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the orthopedic Surgical Robots market.

Industry Segmentation:

Component

Systems

Accessories and Instruments

Products

Mako surgical systems

ROBODOC Surgical Systems

NAVIO Surgical System

T-Solution One Surgical System

Others

End Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Application

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurosurgery

General Surgery

Gynecology Surgery

Urologic Surgery

Knee Surgery

Hip Surgery

Others

Regional Analysis/Insights

The orthopedic surgical robots market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, products, end use and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the orthopedic surgical robots market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the orthopedic surgical robots market because of the region's high prevalence advanced healthcare infrastructure and aged population.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the focus of various established market players to expand their presence and the rising number of surgeries in this particular region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

SOURCE Data Bridge Market Research