Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP Announces Closing A Multi-Million Debt Offering For Its Client Helbiz, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP, a New York based full-service international law firm, announces closing a $15 million debt financing deal with multiple European based hedge funds for its client Helbiz, Inc. This financing gives Helbiz the necessary funds to continue its business expansion plans while preparing to close its merger with GreenVision Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company ("Merger").

Announced by GreenVision on February 8, 2021, the Merger will make the combined business the first public micro-mobility company. Helbiz currently operates in more than 30 cities in Europe and North America.

About Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP

