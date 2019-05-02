Ortoma Engages M&A Advisor

STOCKHOLM, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortoma and the Board of Directors have engaged MedWorld Advisors ( www.medworldadvisors.com ) as M&A advisor to assist the company and the Board with management, evaluations, and negotiations in connection with any M&A transaction.

During the past year, the company have had discussions with potential industrial partners as a part of taking its product Ortoma Treatment Solution to the market. MedWorld Advisors will take over the contacts that have been generated by the company, broaden and intensify the evaluation, and negotiate with potential acquirers and industrial partners.

Linus Byström, CEO, comments, "In the past months, we have evaluated various M&A advisors to assist the company with an M&A transaction. MedWorld Advisors specializes in assisting small and medium-sized medtech companies, and has been engaged since they are represented in Europe, the US and Asia, in combination with having years of experience with M&A transactions, both on the buy side and the sell side."

Ortoma Treatment Solution™ - careful planning and precise surgery.

This information is information that Ortoma Ab (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on 2 of May 2019.

