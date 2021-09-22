Orum Launches The World's First 'Hands-free' Enterprise PowerDialer
AI Sales Platform Makes Sales Rep's Lives Easier and More Efficient
Sep 22, 2021, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orum, a Live Conversation Platform for enterprise sales professionals has launched the world's first 'Hands-Free' dialer for outbound sales. Orum has carved out a unique role in the next-generation sales stack, acting as an activity engine to drive success for frontline sales teams. The new battle tested 'Express PowerDialer' enables sellers to multi-task while achieving a 2x to 3x increase in Live Conversations with target customers per day.
"The stress on today's sellers is compounding," said Colin Specter, VP of Sales of Orum. "As sales reps are having to juggle Work From Home, limited work/life balance, a lack of in-person customer interactions, Zoom fatigue and family life, we felt that producing technology that makes the lives of sellers easier to do their jobs is paramount to our mission."
Since the launch of Orum's first product, the Elite ParallelDialer, Orum sought to develop a product for the everyday sales professional. A 'Click and Go' experience where Orum continuously mines through tasks while bringing to the front of the sales rep any relevant account-based research the sales person would need to have a meaningful conversation. With Orum, your sellers only focus on the Live Customer interactions with target buyers vs manually logging activities or fumbling for account research. The results are a 2x to 3x lift in productivity vs today's click-to-call systems.
About Orum
Orum is a Live Conversation platform that allows sales reps to enter a conversation with target prospects in <1 minute. By plugging into Outreach, Salesforce, and Salesloft, Orum helps reps get the information they need to be prepared for high-value interactions. Startups to large enterprise customers have been using Orum to increase rep efficiency and lower their customer acquisition costs with impressive results.
SOURCE Orum
