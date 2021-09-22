Orum Launches The World's First 'Hands-free' Enterprise PowerDialer

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orum , a Live Conversation Platform for enterprise sales professionals has launched the world's first 'Hands-Free' dialer for outbound sales. Orum has carved out a unique role in the next-generation sales stack, acting as an activity engine to drive success for frontline sales teams. The new battle tested 'Express PowerDialer' enables sellers to multi-task while achieving a 2x to 3x increase in Live Conversations with target customers per day.

"The stress on today's sellers is compounding," said Colin Specter, VP of Sales of Orum. "As sales reps are having to juggle Work From Home, limited work/life balance, a lack of in-person customer interactions, Zoom fatigue and family life, we felt that producing technology that makes the lives of sellers easier to do their jobs is paramount to our mission."