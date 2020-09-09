Orville Redenbacher's, Swiss Miss And Hallmark Channel's "Snack, Watch And Win" Sweepstakes Returns With Another Walk-On Movie Role

Orville Redenbacher's® Gourmet Popping Corn, Swiss Miss® Hot Cocoa Mix, and Hallmark Channel have teamed up for the return of the "Snack, Watch and Win" Sweepstakes. One grand prize winner will receive a walk-on role in an upcoming Hallmark Channel original movie taping in mid to late 2021, along with a one-year supply of Orville Redenbacher's microwave popcorn, America's leading popcorn brand. 1 Orville Redenbacher's and Swiss Miss are both brands of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG ).

"Audiences are turning to home movie viewing and popcorn like never before," said Carrie Swanson, brand director, Orville Redenbacher's. "We're excited to make those gatherings even more special by partnering with Hallmark Channel to offer a unique experience. We can't wait to see our grand prize winner take their turn in front of the cameras."

In addition to the Hallmark Channel walk-on role, the sweepstakes offers several other prizes that movie lovers will cherish. Fifty First Prize winners will take home a one-year supply of Orville Redenbacher's microwave popcorn, keeping you well stocked for all your Hallmark Channel movie viewing.

And as the days and nights grow colder, a delicious warm beverage is a must. For eighteen weeks, 50 lucky weekly drawing winners per week will receive a limited-edition Swiss Miss & Hallmark Channel mug, along with a package of Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Mix. Consumers can look for specially marked Swiss Miss displays and Orville Redenbacher's packaging for more information on the sweepstakes.

Consumers can enter the sweepstakes at snackwatchandwin.com by following the instructions on the online entry form. No purchase is necessary, and participants can enter daily until December 31, 2020. Official rules can also be found at snackwatchandwin.com. This is the second year that Orville Redenbacher's, Swiss Miss and Hallmark Channel have teamed up for this sweepstakes.

From the classic taste of Movie Theater Butter, to the satisfying sweetness of Kettle Corn, there's an Orville Redenbacher's popcorn variety for every movie might. Orville Redenbacher's is the only leading brand of microwave popcorn with no artificial preservatives, flavors or dyes in all its products. For a creative twist, visit orville.com for unique popcorn recipes.

An indulgent chocolate treat that warms up any occasion, Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Mix has created its signature hot cocoa mix with real milk in Menomonie, Wisconsin for more than 50 years. In addition to classic Swiss Miss flavors made with premium imported cocoa, seasonal offerings such as Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint add a flavorful touch to fall and winter. For more information, visit swissmiss.com.

Hallmark Channel has produced compelling, feel-good entertainment since 2001. The network's annual programming franchise, "Countdown to Christmas", has been a holiday staple in viewers' homes for more than a decade, and has consistently made Hallmark Channel the highest-rated and most-watched cable network among Women 25-54 during Fourth Quarter. Fans can find more information on their favorite movies and upcoming schedules at hallmarkchannel.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

About Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel, owned by Hallmark Cards, Inc., is Crown Media Family Networks' flagship 24-hour cable television network. As the country's leading destination for quality family entertainment, Hallmark Channel delivers on the 100-year legacy of the Hallmark brand. The network features an ambitious lineup of original content, including movies; scripted primetime series; annual pet specials including, "Kitten Bowl" and "American Rescue Dog Show"; and a daily, two-hour lifestyle show, "Home & Family." Additionally, Hallmark Channel is the exclusive home to world premiere presentations of the acclaimed Hallmark Hall of Fame franchise. Dedicated to helping viewers celebrate life's special moments, Hallmark Channel also offers annual holiday programming franchises including "Countdown to Christmas" and many other seasonal offerings. Rounding out the network's diverse slate are some of television's most beloved comedies and series, including "The Golden Girls" and "Frasier."

