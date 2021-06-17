Oryx Energies and Sadio Mané: A shared history with Africa « POWERED BY AFRICA »

Today, Oryx Energies announced a major partnership with an international football figure, the iconic player Sadio Mané. They share a common journey. Sadio Mané grew up in Africa, in Bambali, Senegal. Primed by his hard work, accompanied by a team of experts and his strong will and determination to give the best of himself, he fulfilled his dream of becoming the best while always remembering and staying connected with his roots, his country and his attachment to the African continent.

Established in 1987, Oryx Energies is one of the largest and longest established independent suppliers in sub-Saharan Africa where it employs more than 1500 employees in over 17 countries. Oryx Energies has been able to adapt and develop its offer to companies and individuals through its services, oil products, lubricants and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), demonstrating its strong willingness and determination to distribute energy to the greatest number, even in the most remote places.

«Over the past few years, we have adapted to Africa's energy needs, providing reliable, safe and sustainable solutions to individuals and businesses. We are pleased and proud today that Sadio Mané has chosen to join our team. We share the same values and ambitions» says Moussa Diao, CEO of Oryx Energies.

This common journey and vision will be marked by the construction of an ORYX service station in Bambali, a village in Casamance, Sadio's homeland where he has already participated in major projects to provide access to education and healthcare.

"I am thrilled about this partnership. It is important to me to ensure that as many people as possible have access to education, healthcare and now, with Oryx Energies, to energy starting with a service station in my hometown", says Sadio Mané.

Oryx Energies to activate its first campaign in 2021 with Sadio Mané: « Powered by Africa »

This collaboration will surge by a major promotional campaign in sub-Saharan Africa, marked by a strong joint message «Powered by Africa», through which Oryx Energies hopes to highlight and promote the large potential for development and growth in sub-Saharan Africa. This campaign, which will kick-off in September, will take the form of an unprecedented 360-degree activation. It will evolve over the course of the partnership and will be reinforced every year in its scope and application.

