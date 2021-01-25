Oscar Announces Two Strategic Senior Hires

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oscar, the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving our members, announced today that it has made two strategic hires to deepen its leadership bench in the insurance and clinical space.

Alessa Quane joins Oscar as its Executive Vice President and Chief Insurance Officer, effective March 1, 2021. In this newly created position, Alessa will serve on Oscar's leadership team and will report to Chief Executive Officer Mario Schlosser. Alessa joins Oscar from AIG, where she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, overseeing the management of risk on an enterprise-wide basis and value-based performance metrics.

Sameer Amin joins the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, also effective March 15, 2021. Sameer will be responsible for implementing Oscar's clinical capabilities and enhancing the quality of care and outcomes for its members. Sameer joins Oscar from CareMore Health, where he most recently served as the Regional Chief Medical Officer for the Western US. Prior to that, he held multiple national roles for the Anthem subsidiary, including National Director of Specialty Medicine.

"Alessa and Sameer are joining Oscar at an exciting time as we continue to expand our footprint and product offerings, including the launch of Oscar's Virtual Primary Care in 2021," said Mario Schlosser, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Their expertise will help us build upon the strength of our existing insurance and clinical experiences and further our ambition of making our members feel like having Oscar is like having a doctor in the family."

About Oscar

Oscar is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all.

Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company's member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of approximately 420,000 Americans across 211 counties, as of March 31, 2020. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans. Our members benefit from 24/7 telemedicine visits at no additional cost, integrated direct scheduling with providers through our innovative app, a network of physicians and hospitals, as well as a personalized Care Team that supports members every step of the way, from finding a doctor to navigating costs. We create experiences that reflect the kind of health care company we would want for ourselves—one that behaves like a doctor in the family, helping us navigate the health care system in our moments of greatest need.

All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Oscar Health, Inc., including Oscar Insurance Company and its affiliates. Say hi or learn more at www.hioscar.com or follow us at twitter.com/OscarHealth.

