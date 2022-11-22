Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis discusses her new film about freedom fighter Fannie Lou Hamer's fight for more fair elections on multicultural Podcast "Destinations with Doni"

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Award nominee Aunjanue Ellis, talks to Culturs Global Multicultural Lifestyle Network podcast "Destinations with Doni" about her short film, which was a passion project. The project centers on the freedom fighting legacy of Fannie Lou Hamer in the United States through the lens of Ellis and award winning director, Christine Swanson. Ellis is best known for roles in "King Richard," with Will Smith, and HBO's "Lovecraft Country."

With a 10,000 dollar grant from the organization Chromatic Black, Ellis and Swanson tell the story of Hamer's significance in the U.S. Civil Rights Movement. According to Ellis, Hamer often is overlooked, but this grant was awarded in an effort to change that. "This may be one of the first feature films that is strictly told through the lens of this Black woman written by a Mississippi native and directed by a Black woman," Swanson said.

Ellis explained the importance of Hamer's story and why she wanted to bring it to life. She notes that Hamer caused there to be more diversity in state representatives at conventions. Hamer's dissatisfaction with the misrepresentation of the population at these conventions led to required changes for conventions to come. "We live what this woman did in 1964 and the consequences and the ramifications of her efforts are what we are experiencing right now," Ellis said.

Compelled to create the film, Ellis described the lack of education in school regarding this important historical figure. "What can I do if it's not happening in a classroom," she asked herself. This project was her answer.

