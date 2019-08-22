Oscar Plans Biggest Market Expansion Ever in Advance of 2020

For its new individual markets, Oscar will expand in Florida to offer plans in Miami, Tampa, Ocala and Daytona. Oscar will also offer plans for the first time in Philadelphia, PA; Denver, CO; Richmond, VA; Atlanta, GA; and the Kansas City metropolitan area across Missouri and Kansas. In Texas, Oscar will enter Houston and expand the plan options it currently offers in Dallas-Fort Worth. Oscar will also expand to serve several counties in Western Michigan.

"Oscar's expansion proves that our commitment to making health care easy — by developing seamless technology and providing personalized support — is working. I have never been prouder of the work Oscar is doing to positively impact our members' lives," said Oscar CEO and Co-founder Mario Schlosser. "We look forward to serving our new and current members in 2020."

This decision to expand its individual market coverage comes at the same time Oscar is launching new Medicare Advantage plans in New York and Houston. Oscar announced this decision in July 2019.

The specifics of Oscar's 2020 insurance plan portfolio are still being reviewed by regulators. Details regarding pricing, network partners, and added benefits will be available closer to the open enrollment period this fall. In the meantime, you can read more about Oscar's market expansion in a blog post written by Mario or visit www.hioscar.com .

About Oscar

Oscar is the first health insurance company built to make health care easy. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012, developing seamless technology and providing personalized support to help our members navigate their health care. Oscar was the first insurer to offer free, 24/7 telemedicine to members and to integrate direct scheduling with providers through our app. Oscar plans also include access to a network of first-rate physicians and hospitals, as well as a personalized Concierge team that supports members every step of the way, from finding a doctor to navigating costs. Oscar is known for our easy-to-use digital tools, including a website and mobile app that let members view their health history, speak directly with their Concierge team, and access their account information. Say hi or learn more at https://hioscar.com or follow us at https://twitter.com/OscarHealth .

