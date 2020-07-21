Osceola Capital Portfolio Company I&I Sales Group Announces Acquisition of Apex Reps, Rebrands as Avision Sales Group

TAMPA, Fla., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Osceola Capital, a lower middle-market private equity firm, announced today that its portfolio company I&I Sales Group has acquired Apex Reps ("Apex"). Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Chicago, Apex is a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing services for janitorial and sanitation manufacturers in the Midwest.

Further, I&I Sales Group has completed a rebrand to Avision Sales Group. The rebrand includes a new name, logo, website, and mission statement to better align the company's brand and value proposition across all of its acquired businesses. Avision has acquired five businesses since inception, growing from a single location in 2017 to now covering 32 states and representing over $500 million of gross sales across a footprint that includes the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and South.

Patrick Watkins, Vice President at Osceola Capital, said, "The acquisition of Apex expands Avision's geographic footprint into the Midwest and further strengthens our offering in the janitorial and sanitation sector. Apex's shared clients and shared values make this a highly strategic and exciting combination with Avision."

Ben Moe, Managing Partner at Osceola Capital, said, "The rebrand to Avision Sales Group is a bold declaration of the Company's integrated platform, fresh perspective, tech-enabled offering, and forward-thinking approach to delivering client-centric solutions. The Avision brand is a testament to the culture and vision for growth our leadership team has established across the entire company. As the Company continues to grow its footprint nationally through both acquisitions and de novo expansion, this rebrand is an important step for our employees and clients to show a consistent, cohesive and scalable DNA across our entire organization."

DLA Piper provided legal counsel to Osceola Capital.

About Avision Sales Group

Avision Sales Group provides outsourced sales and marketing services to manufacturers to help them grow their businesses more efficiently and effectively. The Company acts as a representative of its manufacturer clients and facilitates relationships with customers across a range of services, including business development, sales planning and marketing efforts. Avision represents manufacturers in the janitorial, sanitation, foodservice disposables, safety, equipment and supply industries. Its product offerings include cleaning chemicals, hand hygiene, mops, mats, trash liners, gloves, take-out packaging, and disposable cutlery and tableware. Please visit www.avisionsales.com for additional information.

About Osceola Capital

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit osceola.com to learn more.

