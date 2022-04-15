Oscilloscope Market to record USD 213.19 Mn growth | Driven by growing connected cars market | Technavio

The global oscilloscope market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corp., Fortive Corp., Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants.

The growth in the connected cars market will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rise in demand for rental test equipment will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Oscilloscope Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The global oscilloscope market is segmented as below:

Product

Digital Oscilloscope



PC-based Oscilloscope



Analog Oscilloscope

End-user

Consumer Electronics



Mechanical



Data Storage



Aerospace And Defense



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

By product, the digital oscilloscope segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2019. Digital oscilloscopes can store disrupted or unexpected electric signals so that this information can be used for future reference. The feature helps in capturing and logging of unexpected or unwanted incidents even in the absence of technicians. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

By end-user, the consumer electronics segment will have the largest share of the market over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased demand for sophisticated oscilloscopes from the manufacturers of consumer electronic goods.

In terms of geography, APAC will emerge as the key market for oscilloscopes during the forecast period. The region currently holds 41% of the global market share. The high concentration of consumer electronics manufacturers and electronic component manufacturers, increasing disposable incomes, and rapid urbanization are driving the growth of the regional market. China is the key market for oscilloscopes in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our oscilloscope market report covers the following areas:

Oscilloscope Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the oscilloscope market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the oscilloscope market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Oscilloscope Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist oscilloscope market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the oscilloscope market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the oscilloscope market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of oscilloscope market vendors

Oscilloscope Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 213.19 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corp., Fortive Corp., Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

