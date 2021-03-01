OSHA Reveals Top 10 Violations for Fiscal Year 2020

ITASCA, Ill., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has announced its preliminary Top 10 most frequently cited workplace safety standards for fiscal year 2020. In an exclusive webinar with Safety+Health magazine on Feb. 26, Patrick Kapust, deputy director of OSHA's Directorate of Enforcement Programs, presented the preliminary data, and Kevin Druley, Safety+Health associate editor, moderated the session.

Although multiple standards swapped positions, the Top 10 violations from FY 2019 to FY 2020 did not change. Ladders (1926.1053) climbed to a top-five spot, and Respiratory Protection (1910.134) rose to the third rank from fifth. Additionally, the data show that Fall Protection – General Requirements (1926.501) is OSHA's most frequently cited standard for the 10th successive fiscal year.

"In a year that was defined by the ongoing pandemic, workplace safety became more important than ever," said Lorraine M. Martin, NSC president and CEO. "The OSHA Top 10 list reminds us why we must continue to focus on persistent safety risks as we navigate new challenges. These data help us pinpoint areas where we can improve so we can better prioritize workplace safety in the future world of work."

The Top 10 for FY 2020 are:

1. Fall Protection – General Requirements (1926.501): 5,424 violations

2. Hazard Communication (1910.1200): 3,199

3. Respiratory Protection (1910.134): 2,649

4. Scaffolding (1926.451): 2,538

5. Ladders (1926.1053): 2,129

6. Lockout/Tagout (1910.147): 2,065

7. Powered Industrial Trucks (1910.178): 1,932

8. Fall Protection – Training Requirements (1926.503): 1,621

9. Personal Protective and Life Saving Equipment – Eye and Face Protection (1926.102): 1,369

10. Machine Guarding (1910.212): 1,313

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 100 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

