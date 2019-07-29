OSNEXUS and Pogo Linux Announce New StorageDirector Q-Series Storage Appliance for Multimedia Streaming and Active Archive of Media Content

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OSNEXUS, the leading developer of grid-scale software-defined storage solutions, and Pogo Linux , a leading provider of server and storage products, today announced the new StorageDirector Q-Series system that delivers a simplified and scalable content distribution and storage solution for media, entertainment and broadcast users.

OSNEXUS and Pogo Linux will demonstrate the new solution alongside syGlass , a scientific VR software provider, at SIGGRAPH 2019 happening July 30th to August 1st at the Los Angeles Convention Center at booth number 720.

The StorageDirector Q-Series combines the QuantaStor software-defined storage platform with Pogo-certified hardware to provide enhanced streaming and active archiving of digital content with enterprise-class availability and data services in a fully-integrated, high-capacity storage system. Additionally, the StorageDirector Q-Series storage solution provides industry-leading media processing capabilities while affording the operational agility and flexibility to handle unexpected media workflow demands.

The StorageDirector Q-Series benefits include:

High-performance, flexible infrastructure that reduces costs and storage management times

Addresses a broad range of demanding Media & Entertainment workloads when compared to legacy solutions

Ability to scale up to 100PB, enabling organizations to hyper-scale as media files increase exponentially

Supports video and audio formats such as 4k , 360 degree and 60 frame video

"There are a number of scalability challenges in broadcast and media storage that traditional storage platforms are unable to meet in a performant and cost-efficient manner," said Steven Umbehocker, CEO of OSNEXUS. "We are excited to build on our partnership with Pogo to deliver next-generation software-defined storage solutions that overcome these challenges while increasing IT agility."

"With the increased speed and capacity of the StorageDirector Q-Series, we believe this solution to be the first new storage system that meets the needs of modern media workloads," said Paul Bibaud, VP of Sales and Product Development at Pogo Linux. "Thanks to our relationship with syGlass, we're able to showcase this product to attendees for the first time and explain how the OSNEXUS and Pogo solution is the right combination of features for their video and audio needs."

OSNEXUS QuantaStor storage grid technology offers fast performance and high-capacity, ideal for addressing high-definition content streaming and active archiving, as well as digital asset management, high-speed editing, transcoding and rendering. QuantaStor enables IT organizations to deploy both scale-out and scale-up NAS storage cluster designs, providing the necessary tools to match the performance requirements and hardware design goals for media workflows.

About Pogo Linux

From a single system to an entire datacenter, Pogo has provided servers, workstations, and storage solutions to universities, corporations, and government institutions for over 20 years. With a focus on custom configurations, cutting-edge technologies, and exceptional support, Pogo has been a trusted advisor to the IT and Open Source communities since 1999. To learn more, visit www.pogolinux.com and follow us on Twitter .

About OSNEXUS

Founded in 2010, OSNEXUS enables organizations to manage their storage ranging from small sites to hyper-scale deployments across global datacenters with its QuantaStor™ industry-leading Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform. The QuantaStor platform provides scale-out file, block, and object storage technology as a single, easy-to-manage solution.

QuantaStor, deployed by Global 500 companies worldwide, addresses a broad set of storage use cases including server virtualization, big data, cloud computing, and high-performance applications through scale-out physical and virtual storage appliances.

© 2019 OSNEXUS Corporation. All rights reserved. OSNEXUS and QuantaStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of OSNEXUS Corporation. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE OSNEXUS

Related Links

http://www.osnexus.com

