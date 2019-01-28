OSNEXUS Announces QuantaStor 5 Featuring Configuration Analytics, Upgraded Scale-out Object Storage Capabilities, and Ansible Automation

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OSNEXUS , the leading developer of grid-scale software-defined storage solutions, today announced the availability of QuantaStor 5, a next-generation scalable storage management platform with new upgrades and integrations offering advanced automation, analytics, and hyperscale storage technology.

QuantaStor 5, featuring file, block, and object storage capabilities in one platform, was designed for petabyte-scale deployments or workload consolidation with its grid technology across local sites, global data centers, and cloud-based third-party storage providers. The release of QuantaStor 5 includes configuration and compliance analytics intelligence upgrades, workflow and workload automation with Ansible integration for simplified management, and system performance improvements.

"QuantaStor 5 takes us a leap forward with its configuration, performance, and security analysis capabilities. While SDS provides customers with great hardware and configuration flexibility, additional intelligence is required for compliance and configuration set up. QuantaStor 5 makes that a one-click process and furthers our mission of simplifying storage management at scale," said Steven Umbehocker, CEO of OSNEXUS. "The new features and capabilities in QuantaStor 5 will continue to help drive the adoption of software-defined storage technologies in the enterprise and simplify the adoption of hybrid-cloud strategies."

"Customers consolidating multiple siloed workloads onto a single, centrally managed platform while still meeting business requirements should consider OSNEXUS QuantaStor," said Eric Burgener, Research Vice President, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group at IDC. "The appeal of centralized management for security and automation, along with the economic benefits of web-scale SDS architectures, make this a strategy that can simplify administration and lower costs for most enterprises."

QuantaStor 5 Highlights

Configuration and Security Analytics - One-click analysis of network, security, and performance settings across all QuantaStor appliances in a given storage grid, making it easy to validate a storage configuration before production deployment.

Ansible Automation - With Ansible integration support, users can quickly and easily set up playbooks to automatically provision file, block, and object storage within QuantaStor storage grids for use cases including software development, testing, continuous integration, or analytics.

Advanced Server Monitoring - QuantaStor now monitors the server internals (temperature, fans, power supplies, CPU, firmware, etc.) for all major server models from Dell, HPE, Cisco, Intel, Supermicro, and Lenovo. Monitoring is tied into the QuantaStor call-home system so that administrators can more easily manage and monitor the hardware in distributed hybrid-cloud configurations.

Scale-out Object Storage Upgrades - Major performance boost (250 percent faster write performance) with integrated support for Ceph Luminos, plus automated pool, monitor, cluster, OSD, and journal configurations for simplified object-storage deployments.

NAS Gateway Upgrades - Performance boost with upgraded NAS gateways using high-speed back-end integrations for Microsoft Azure blob storage, Amazon S3, Google Cloud Object Storage, Ceph, Dropbox, and Backblaze.

HPE NV-DIMM Support - Added support for HPE's NV-DIMM technology for use in scale-out object and block storage configurations.

About OSNEXUS

Founded in 2010, OSNEXUS enables organizations to manage their storage ranging from small sites to hyper-scale deployments across global datacenters with its QuantaStor™ industry-leading Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform. The QuantaStor platform provides scale-out file, block, and object storage technology as a single, easy-to-manage solution.

QuantaStor, deployed by Global 500 companies worldwide, addresses a broad set of storage use cases including server virtualization, big data, cloud computing, and high-performance applications through scale-out physical and virtual storage appliances.

© 2019 OSNEXUS Corporation. All rights reserved. OSNEXUS and QuantaStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of OSNEXUS Corporation. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE OSNEXUS

Related Links

http://www.osnexus.com

