OSNEXUS Announces Storage Solution Design Web Apps for SDS

QuantaStor has the broadest hardware support of any Software-Defined Storage platform on the market, with support for hardware from vendors including Dell, HPE, Cisco, Lenovo, Supermicro, Seagate, and Western Digital. The new QuantaStor Solution Design web apps make hardware selection, price estimation, and proper solution engineering accessible to a broad audience. Whether the design is for a small SAN/NAS configuration or a hyper-scale S3 object storage deployment, the tools greatly streamline the process and collaborative efforts between resellers and customers.

"Designing Software-Defined Storage solutions used to be a complex process due to the hardware flexibility that comes with SDS. With these new web apps, we've cleared the way for customers and partners to design and model solutions faster and more efficiently than ever," said Steven Umbehocker, CEO of OSNEXUS. "We're really pleased with all the feedback we've seen so far and will be enhancing the apps with new hardware and modeling features."

Solution Design Web Apps

The SAN/NAS Solution Design web app makes designing SAN/NAS storage clusters quick and easy. Clusters are designed around a two-node server model with attached SAS or NVMe storage chassis. As capacity is increased, the design tool automatically adds servers and storage chassis to meet the requested usable capacity. Customers and Sales Engineers simply move a slider bar to the required usable capacity, pick a use case, and all the calculations to determine the solution design are done for them automatically. Protocol coverage includes block (iSCSI/FC) and file (SMB3/NFS4) storage access.

Similarly, the Object Storage Solution Design web app provides this same ease of configuration and design for scale-out storage clusters. QuantaStor scale-out clusters support replica and erasure-coding based data protection. Protocol coverage includes block (iSCSI/FC/Ceph RBD), file (SMB/NFS/CephFS), and object storage (S3/SWIFT) access.

For more information on the QuantaStor Solution Design web apps, visit osnexus.com/design .

About OSNEXUS

Founded in 2010, OSNEXUS enables organizations to manage hybrid-cloud storage environments ranging from small sites to hyper-scale deployments across global datacenters with its QuantaStor™ industry-leading Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform. The QuantaStor platform provides scale-out file, block, and object storage technology as a single, easy-to-manage solution.

QuantaStor, deployed by Fortune 500 companies worldwide, addresses a broad set of storage use cases including server virtualization, big data, cloud computing, and high-performance applications through scale-out physical and virtual storage appliances.

© 2019 OSNEXUS Corporation. All rights reserved. OSNEXUS and QuantaStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of OSNEXUS Corporation. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE OSNEXUS

Related Links

http://www.osnexus.com

