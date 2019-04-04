OSNEXUS to Exhibit QuantaStor 5 at NAB Show

LAS VEGAS, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OSNEXUS, the leading developer of grid-scale software-defined storage solutions, is exhibiting at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, NV on April 8th - 11th at booth number SL15718 with Pogo Linux. OSNEXUS will showcase QuantaStor 5, the latest version of its flagship Software-Defined Storage platform.

The NAB Show brings together the entire digital ecosystem and is represented by professionals spanning the Media & Entertainment industry and will converge in Las Vegas for six days to further their careers, gain knowledge, experience cutting-edge training, get hands-on with the latest technology, and connect with industry trailblazers advancing the art, science and business of content.

When:

April 8th - 11th, 2019

Where:

Las Vegas Convention Center

3150 Paradise Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Booth SL15718

About OSNEXUS

Founded in 2010, OSNEXUS helps companies manage their storage ranging from small sites to hyperscale deployments across global datacenters with its QuantaStor™ industry-leading Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform. The QuantaStor Software Defined Storage platform provides scale-out file, block, and object storage as a single, easy-to-manage solution. Deployed by Fortune 500 companies worldwide, QuantaStor addresses a broad set of storage use cases including server virtualization, big data, cloud computing, and high-performance applications through scale-out physical and virtual storage appliances.

About Pogo Linux

From a single system to an entire datacenter deployment, Pogo Linux has provided servers, workstations, and storage appliances to universities, corporations, and government institutions for almost 20 years. With a focus on custom configurations, cutting edge technologies, and exceptional support, Pogo has been a trusted advisor to the IT community since 1999.

SOURCE OSNEXUS

