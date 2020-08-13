(OSPN) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates OneSpan; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by OneSpan Inc. ("OneSpan or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OSPN).

On August 4, 2020, OneSpan disclosed that it had identified errors related to specific contracts with customers involving software licenses.

Then, on August 11, 2020, OneSpan revealed that it could not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended June 30, 2020. OneSpan acknowledged that revenue had been overstated by $2.2 million from the first quarter in the year ended December 31, 2018, to the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Following this news, OneSpan shares plummeted nearly 40%, to close at $18.84 per share on August 12, 2020.

