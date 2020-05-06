OssDsign Appoints VP of Sales for OssDsign USA, Inc to Drive Continued Growth in the Company's Largest Market

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OssDsign announces the appointment of Eric Patermo as VP of Sales for OssDsign USA, Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of OssDsign AB. Eric will be responsible for further strengthening the company's sales organisation in the United States with the aim to deliver continued strong growth.

This appointment follows a period of very positive development for OssDsign in the United States since the IPO in May 2019. During this period, OssDsign resumed control of all commercial operations and strengthened the US organisation. The company has since reported strong consecutive quarterly growth and an acceleration in the number of new accounts with 70% of the new accounts added in the second half of 2019. With this appointment the company is now ready to take its US strategy to the next level.

As VP of Sales for OssDsign USA, Inc, Eric Patermo will lead the US sales organisation, and continue to build on the positive momentum that has been built up in the US market. Eric will be based in OssDsign's new US headquarters in Columbia, Maryland and will report to OssDsign's VP of Commercial Operations Rick Thomas.

"Eric is an outstanding addition to the OssDsign team, his sales leadership and his strong background in building top performing teams will further accelerate OssDsign's growth as we continue to expand our US operation. We are thrilled to have him on onboard!" says OssDsign's VP of Commercial Operations Rick Thomas.

"I am honoured to join the OssDsign team and help build on the solid foundation developed in 2019 and up until today. OssDsign is perfectly positioned to help US surgeons deliver improved outcomes to their deserving patients," says Eric Patermo.

Eric Patermo brings 25 years of sales and marketing experience in the neurosurgical and orthopedic segments. Most recently, Mr. Patermo served as Vice President of sales for Burst Biologics (Smart Surgical), a biopharmaceutical manufacturer focusing on technologies to promote bone healing. Prior to this he held various sales management and leadership roles in Spine and Orthobiologics companies, including as a primary member of the US commercial team for Apatech Ltd., a British company successfully sold to Baxter for around USD 330 million in March 2010.

About OssDsign

OssDsign is a Swedish medical technology company that develops and manufactures regenerative implants for improved healing of bone defects. Providing neuro and plastic surgeons with innovative implants, OssDsign improves the outcome for patients with severe cranial and facial defects worldwide. By combining clinical knowledge with proprietary technology, OssDsign manufactures and sells a growing range of patient-specific solutions for treating cranial defects and facial reconstruction. OssDsign's technology is the result of collaboration between clinical researchers at Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm and material scientists at the Ångström Laboratory at Uppsala University.

