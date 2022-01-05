Ossia Announces the Cota Power Table, a CES 2022 Innovation Award Winner, is Now Available for Purchase Globally

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc. ("Ossia"), the company behind Cota® Real Wireless Power™ — power that is delivered over air, at a distance, and without the need for line of sight — today announced that the award-winning, first-of-its-kind Cota Power Table, to be showcased at CES 2022, will be made available for purchase everywhere that has regulatory approval, currently the Cota® Real Wireless Power™ technology is approved in 40+ countries worldwide.

The first generation of the wirelessly powered table brings power to device users without running wires to wall sockets by sending power over the air to tables containing charging equipment. The Cota Power Table does not need to be wired to wall sockets yet embeds charging capabilities found in every IoT device through coils or ports. The Cota Power Table was designed with hospitality businesses, such as hotels, airports, quick service restaurants, and coffee shops, in mind, and provides a flexible in-store experience for powering (or charging) multiple guest and employee devices simultaneously and eliminating competition for scarce outlets.

"People who often travel stress about battery power levels, especially when they are in an unfamiliar location. The Cota Power Table brings power charging capabilities to their fingertips without running wires that can be very difficult or prohibitively expensive," says Hatem Zeine, Ossia's Founder and President. "The Power Table design provides a convenient service, comfortably, while eliminating the hassle of finding an available outlet and being tethered to it while their devices charge. The Cota Power Table offers establishments unprecedented freedom in the placement and mobility of their in-store assets by accommodating for tables to be movable anywhere in proximity of a Cota Transmitter."

The Cota Power Table is cord-free, which enables business owners and event planners to easily arrange and rearrange tables frequently. It receives its power wirelessly over air from a transmitter disguised as a ceiling tile and can deliver power to any device that has Qi built in. What's more, new building and interior designers do not need to plan for extensive wiring or outlets within their designs.

"The Cota Power Table expedites wireless power adoption. It gives businesses the opportunity to offer wireless power now to smart devices that are already in people's pockets, without the wait for consumer product evolution," said Zeine.

"This marks the 8th product Ossia has announced with partners coming to market in the last 10 months," says Doug Stovall, Ossia's CEO. "Cota-enabled devices ranging from wirelessly powered asset trackers to consumer IoT devices, the market is catching up with the global demand for wirelessly powered products. Again and again, Ossia is being selected as not only best in class, but the only wireless power technology that can accommodate multiple use cases and is safe in crowded environments."

The Cota Power Table has form and function built right in and is available in different heights and finishes. "This is a game-changer for hospitality businesses," Stovall continued. "It also establishes a baseline for wirelessly powered tables for other industries in the future, including residential."

The Cota Power Table is not only a convenience for consumers, event planners, and interior designers, but it also offers businesses data on customer turn times and a way to manage power delivery to encourage turns if needed.

Regulatory approval for Cota products currently includes the US, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and select countries in Latin America with more regions expected in the near future. The Cota Power Table is the first of its kind that can receive and distribute power wirelessly.

The Ossia team will be showcasing the Cota Power Table at Booth #52331 in the Venetian Expo at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, January 5-8, 2022. To explore purchasing and/or licensing opportunities, find out more about Ossia and its award-winning Cota® Real Wireless Power™, and get details about the company's new Cota Power Table technology, please visit the booth, or go to www.ossia.com.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com .

Media Inquiries:

Jen Grenz: jeng [at] ossia.com

SOURCE Ossia

Related Links

http://www.ossia.com

