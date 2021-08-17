Ostara Expands to Missouri, Invests $25 Million and Creates 40 New Jobs

"Missouri is the global leader in agtech, and we are thrilled to welcome Ostara to the Missouri family."

"We're excited to welcome another agtech company to Missouri, where agriculture remains our number one economic driver," Governor Mike Parson said. "Ostara's investment in St. Louis will create more career opportunities for Missourians, build on its mission to help farmers improve crop yields across North America, and protect water and soil quality around the globe."

Canadian-founded Ostara develops technologies that recover phosphorous and nitrogen from water treatment streams and produces eco-friendly fertilizer products. After a site selection search, executives selected St. Louis due to its thriving agtech industry, its world class educational institutions and its Midwestern location.

"St. Louis was a natural choice for Ostara to construct its newest and largest manufacturing facility that will produce our environmentally friendly Crystal Green® fertilizer," says Dan Parmar, Chief Executive Officer at Ostara Nutrient Recovery Technologies. "As we gear up production over the next year, we're partnering with the St. Louis community and Missouri businesses to continue our mission to produce a sustainable phosphorus soil health solution that will enhance crop yields while protecting water sources across the globe."

Ostara plans to work with colleges and universities, businesses, and banks to grow roots and establish a presence in the region, creating the connections needed to build additional local plants in the future.

"St. Louis is open for business," said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. "St. Louis welcomes Ostara as the latest addition to our growing agtech and innovation communities and the good-paying jobs the company will bring to our region."

"Ostara's products and vision dovetail with St. Louis' strengths," said Steve Johnson, Chief Business Attraction Officer, Greater St. Louis, Inc., and President, AllianceSTL. "Agriculture, plant sciences and manufacturing have long served as foundational elements of our regional economy. Our agtech assets will provide a unique level of support for Ostara, and the company, in turn, will contribute to its growth — and the growth of our region — while increasing quality jobs in Downtown St. Louis."

"Missouri is the global leader in agtech, and we are thrilled to welcome Ostara to the Missouri family," Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership, said. "Their innovation is a strategic addition to our robust agtech ecosystem, and we are delighted they will be creating 40 new jobs that will positively impact Missouri families."

