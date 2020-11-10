Ostendio Expands MyVCM Auditor Connect Marketplace with DGC Partnership

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostendio Inc. , a leading provider of integrated risk management software, today announced the continued growth of the MyVCM Auditor Connect marketplace with DGC (DiCicco, Gulman & Company LLP), an accounting, tax and business advisory firm, joining MyVCM Auditor Connect™ . This groundbreaking marketplace offers customers more choices in their third-party security and risk management audit firms. DGC will use the Ostendio MyVCM platform to guide its customers through security certifications.

MyVCM Auditor Connect reinvents the audit process, rendering spreadsheets, third-party file shares and storage devices effectively obsolete. MyVCM Auditor Connect brings the auditor and customer together on one platform where they can share real-time evidence in a secure location. Unlike previous methods of conducting audits, the Ostendio MyVCM platform provides access to evidence and documents that are always available, easy to update and optimized for collaboration. Customers being audited can track progress in real time and the increased collaboration and efficiency can save both auditors and customers up to 50 percent in the time and cost of an audit.

"MyVCM Auditor Connect marketplace is a significant step forward in modernizing an outdated process, making security audits more cost effective," said Grant Elliott, CEO of Ostendio. "We are pleased that DGC has become one of the audit firms choosing to join the marketplace and connect with customers who are looking for forward-thinking, professional security audit firms to handle their audit process."

By joining the MyVCM Auditor Connect marketplace, DGC will be able to provide prospective customers clear and transparent pricing based on customer-specific needs and engage with customers directly on the platform. Throughout the entire audit process, the Ostendio MyVCM platform will be used to manage relevant documents and simplify future audits by maintaining relevant company information securely.

"Joining the MyVCM Audit Connect partner program is an exciting partnership for our organization and our customers," said Nick DeLena, CISSP, CISA, CRISC, CDPSE – Principal and Leader of DGC's IT Risk Assurance & Advisory practice. "It will expand our reach and the Ostendio MyVCM platform will make our client's complex audits, such as SOC 2, easier to manage on a recurring basis." This will ease their administrative burden and provide greater efficiencies.

The number of data breaches and the theft of personal information continues to increase and companies are realizing that securing data and being able to demonstrate that compliance to international standards is a business imperative. Compliance frameworks such as SOC 2, CMMC, CIS Top 20, NIST Cybersecurity Framework, and others are gaining in popularity as they set standards for compliance. Government regulations such as GDPR in Europe and CCPA in California have also increased the awareness of the need for data privacy.

About Ostendio

Ostendio MyVCM™ is an Integrated Risk Management Platform that makes it easier to build, operate, and showcase your security program. Organizations of any size who need to demonstrate compliance to security standards internally and externally can benefit from MyVCM. The platform provides a single solution that incorporates users and requirements from across the enterprise. MyVCM helps companies: identify and quantify enterprise risk; quickly build and deploy security assessments; manage and respond to security incidents and breaches; and align vendors and suppliers to security and compliance standards.

About DGC

DGC (DiCicco, Gulman & Company LLP) is an accounting, tax and business advisory firm specializing in services for privately held businesses and individuals. We provide tax, audit, accounting and advisory services, which include IT risk assurance & advisory, litigation support, forensic accounting, valuation, and transaction advisory services. Our IT risk practice offers IT audit, compliance, and cyber & information security services to help clients identify, evaluate, measure, and manage compliance and cybersecurity risks. Our SOC 2 audit service helps clients demonstrate their commitment to best practices.

Our specialized teams are ready to help you see the world differently, for better results. Through our offices in Boston and Woburn, Massachusetts, our team of over 180 collaborates with clients and their advisors to understand objectives and position them for the future.

