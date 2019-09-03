Osteo Science Foundation Announces Global Initiatives

"Osteo Science Foundation has been focused each and every day on making an impact in the field of regenerative medicine—by investing in cutting-edge research, by supporting the next generation of Oral and CranioMaxillofacial Surgeons, and by leading the way forward in our field through education, innovation, and strategic partnerships," said Alan S. Herford, DDS, MD, Chair of Osteo Science Foundation. "Adding global programming to our portfolio allows Osteo Science Foundation to even more significantly benefit patients and the surgeons who attend to them."

Initial global activities will involve collaborations with established organizations that support Oral and CranioMaxillofacial Surgery. A partnership with the International Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (IAOMS) and the IAOMS Foundation will allow Osteo Science Foundation to reach the 90+ countries that have professional organizations affiliated with IAOMS. By supporting IAOMS's research and training fellowships and visiting scholars programs, Osteo Science Foundation helps to ensure that clinicians all over the world will benefit from advanced pedagogy.

Collaborative programs with individual countries will also be part of Osteo Science Foundation's global strategy, commencing with a regenerative program at the Japanese Society for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in October 2019.

Osteo Science Foundation is committed to both education and research; the latter will be realized through direct research funding and a research fellowship through IAOMS. The Foundation has funded over $2 million toward research in Oral and CranioMaxillofacial Surgery, and has touched thousands of clinicians through our robust education programs.

"Over the past six years, Osteo Science Foundation has achieved so much, and we are very excited to embark on this new chapter," Dr. Herford said. "I know that Dr. Peter Geistlich and Dr. Philip Boyne, in whose memories the work of the foundation is dedicated, would be so proud to see the impact we can make globally."

Osteo Science Foundation's mission is to advance hard and soft tissue regeneration, with a focus on Oral and CranioMaxillofacial Surgery. The Foundation was established by Dr. Peter Geistlich in 2013 and is funded by Geistlich Pharma, a global leader in regenerative medicine for dental, oral, and maxillofacial surgery. Osteo Science Foundation is dedicated to advancing scientific research and education that leads to improved outcomes for patients, and operates as an independent, privately funded 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

To learn more about Osteo Science Foundation, please visit www.osteoscience.org.

Contact: Andrea Boidman

215-977-2877

andrea.boidman@osteoscience.org

www.osteoscience.org

SOURCE Osteo Science Foundation

Related Links

http://www.osteoscience.org

