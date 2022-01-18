Osteoporosis Drugs Market - 38% of Growth to Originate from North America |Antiresorptive Drugs Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Jan 18, 2022, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 38% of the growth will originate from North America for the osteoporosis drugs market. The US and Canada are the key markets for the osteoporosis drugs market in the region. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and Asia. The increase in patient access for scheme reimbursements will facilitate the osteoporosis drugs market growth in North America over the forecast period. According to Technavio, the osteoporosis drugs market estimates a market value of USD 5.11 billion from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 9.64%.
Osteoporosis Drugs Market: Availability of guidelines for disease management to drive growth
The available guidelines for disease management are one of the major key drivers for the osteoporosis drug market to boost growth. It is compulsory for physicians to adopt evidence-based recommendations to their patients due to an increase in the global rise in incidences of osteoporosis. The guidelines for disease management are framed as per scientific evidence and adopted based on several factors such as the needs of patients and previous and ongoing therapies. Moreover, there is a number of international organizations developing models to ensure optimal delivery of recommended osteoporosis therapies in healthcare systems. Thus, the guidelines are expected to contribute to the osteoporosis drugs market growth during the forecast period.
Osteoporosis Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the osteoporosis drugs market by Product (Antiresorptive drugs and Anabolic drugs) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
The osteoporosis drugs market share growth by the antiresorptive drugs segment will be significant for revenue generation. The high availability of antiresorptive drugs for treating the rising prevalence of osteoporosis is driving the growth of the market segment. These drugs are ideally used in patients with osteoporosis to increase their bone strength. Moreover, these drugs are most widely used as first-line antiresorptive as they have good safety profiles. Therefore, the easy availability and effective treatments are estimated to boost the osteoporosis drugs market through its antiresorptive segment during the forecast period.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
|
Osteoporosis Drugs Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.64%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 5.11 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.48
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amgen Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Radius Health Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and UCB SA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
